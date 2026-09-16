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17.09.2026 01:18:14

Japan Stock Market May Turn Lower Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market on Wednesday ended the three-day slide in which it had dropped more than 1,780 points or 3 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just shy of the 63,925-point plateau although it's likely to open under pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the energy and technology stocks were capped by weakness among the retail and communications companies.

For the day, the index gained 438.90 points or 0.69 percent to finish at the daily high of 63,923.00 after trading as low as 63,209.92.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday and hugged the line for much of the day before slumping late in the day.

The Dow tumbled 631.21 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 51,461.90, while the NASDAQ dipped 3.15 points or 0.01 percent to close at 25,978.42 and the S&P 500 sank 33.92 points or 0.45 percent to end at 7,551.81.

The late-day weakness that emerged on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates for the first time since July 2023.

Selling picked up as Fed Chair Kevin Warsh gave his post-meeting press conference, which highlighted persistent inflation. The projections show that a majority of Fed officials expect rates to be above 4 percent by the end of 2026, suggesting at least one more rate hike this year.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Wednesday following the interest rate decision from the Fed. In addition, reports of Saudi Arabia loading crude cargoes via Oman lowered supply-related concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was down $3.61 or 3.41 percent at $102.22 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief

Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.

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Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

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Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’604.05 15.09 S6CB3U
Short 14’684.71 13.81 STVB4U
Short 15’223.64 8.97 S4BTCU
SMI-Kurs: 13’868.66 16.09.2026 17:30:05
Long 13’258.61 19.59 S1BTPU
Long 12’946.72 13.67 SA2BCU
Long 12’399.78 8.88 SQNBFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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