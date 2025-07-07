Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’955 -0.2%  SPI 16’604 0.0%  Dow 44’406 -0.9%  DAX 24’074 1.2%  Euro 0.9347 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’342 1.0%  Gold 3’336 0.0%  Bitcoin 86’367 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7983 0.5%  Öl 69.6 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Amrize143013422Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842
Top News
Teslas Robotaxis: Fahrfehler häufen sich direkt nach Launch
BaFin-Streit beendet: Ethena zieht sich aus EU zurück - USDe bis August zurückgeben
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Foxconn will Roboter für Produktion von NVIDIA-Chips einsetzen
Apple-Aktie leichter: Apple reicht Beschwerde gegen EU-Milliardenstrafe ein
Meta-Aktie steht still: Meta will wohl Venture-Fonds-Anteile von KI-Spezialisten erwerben
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
08.07.2025 01:15:16

Japan Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market on Monday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had added just 50 points or 0.2 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 39,580-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed trade and tariff concerns. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Nikkei finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 223.20 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 39,587.68 after trading between 39,524.25 and 39,829.38.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor plunged 4.91 percent, while Mazda Motor stumbled 2.67 percent, Toyota Motor retreated 1.25 percent, Honda Motor declined 1.46 percent, Softbank Group skidded 1.07 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial tanked 2.31 percent, Mizuho Financial surrendered 2.42 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial tumbled 2.11 percent, Mitsubishi Electric dropped 0.94 percent, Sony Group dipped 0.14 percent, Panasonic Holdings slumped 1.72 percent and Hitachi sank 1.22 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened under water and trended steadily lower as the day progressed, ending near session lows.

The Dow tumbled 422.17 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 44,406.36, while the NASDAQ sank 188.59 points or 0.92 percent to end at 20,412.52 and the S&P 500 dropped 49.37 points or 0.79 percent to close at 6,229.98.

The early weakness on Wall Street partly reflect profit taking following the strong upward move seen over the past few sessions.

Further selling pressure was generated in afternoon trading after President Donald Trump shared screen shots on Truth Social of letter sent to various world leaders about new tariffs set to be imposed on August 1st.

Imports from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Kazakhstan are now set to face 25 percent tariffs, according to the letters Trump posted.

Crude oil prices edged higher Monday, shrugging off oversupply concerns triggered by OPEC's decision to accelerate its production increase starting in August. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery rose $0.93 to settle at $67.93 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will provide May figures for current account and June data for bank lending and the eco watchers current index later today. The current account is expected to show a surplus of $2.940 trillion, up from 2.258 trillion in April.

Overall bank lending is tipped to rise 2.3 percent on year, easing from 2.4 percent in May. The eco watchers index is expected to see a score of 45.2, up from 44.4 in the previous month.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neues Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Quanta Services & JPMorgan Chase incl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Broadcom Inc
NEU✅ Quanta Services
NEU✅ JPMorgan Chase & Co

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Wolters Kluwer
❌ Thales
❌ Waste Connections

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neues Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Quanta Services & JPMorgan Chase incl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07.07.25 Logo WHS Siemens Energy: Rekordauftrag, Allzeithoch & Top 3 DAX-Wert 2025 – Wie weit steigt die Aktie noch?
07.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Die Welt blickt nach Übersee
07.07.25 Möglicher Pharma-Deal hält SMI in der Spur
07.07.25 Bonus-Zertifikat ohne Cap auf Immobilienunternehmen
04.07.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM
04.07.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 04.07.2025
03.07.25 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Hermes International
02.07.25 3 neues Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Quanta Services & JPMorgan Chase incl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’414.23 19.91 BJ8SYU
Short 12’699.87 13.50 BR1SRU
Short 13’153.62 8.92 BDKS2U
SMI-Kurs: 11’954.54 07.07.2025 17:31:00
Long 11’424.25 18.97 B74SQU
Long 11’162.23 13.43 B1PS3U
Long 10’668.47 8.66 BD7SYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK: Rüstungsaktien zeigen nach Juli-Beginn teilweise Stärke
Clara Technologies-Aktie verliert dennoch: Clara Technologies startet Android-Version von Sales Buddi
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Franz Richter bleibt vorerst alleiniger Verwaltungsrat - Klage des Anlegerschutzvereins voraus
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Foxconn will Roboter für Produktion von NVIDIA-Chips einsetzen
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen nach Allzeithoch-Versuch wieder höher: Fokus auf kommende Quartalszahlen
KI-Sensation Clara Technologies: Aktie schiesst nach Launch um über 50% hoch
"Letter Day" im Fokus: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende über 24'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich schwächer
BASF Aktie News: BASF wird am Vormittag ausgebremst
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 27: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}