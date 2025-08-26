Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’161 -0.4%  SPI 16’896 -0.4%  Dow 45’418 0.3%  DAX 24’153 -0.5%  Euro 0.9360 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’384 -1.1%  Gold 3’393 0.8%  Bitcoin 89’577 0.8%  Dollar 0.8038 -0.2%  Öl 67.2 -2.2% 
Ausblick: Aroundtown stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
DeepSeek entscheidet sich wieder für NVIDIA-Chips - Huawei-Kombi ohne Erfolg
BYD-Aktie im Plus: Diese Infos sollten Anleger vor den BYD-Quartalszahlen kennen
Microsoft, Apple & Co. im Fokus: Diese Aktien hielt Jeremy Grantham im zweiten Quartal 2025
Apple-Aktie steigt: Apple offenbar kurz vor Vorstellung neuer iPhones
27.08.2025 01:17:41

Japan Stock Market May See Renewed Support

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 200 points or 0.5 percent. The Nikkei 225 now rests just beneath the 42,400-point plateau although it's expected to open in the green on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with tech shares likely to rise ahead of key earnings news later in the day. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figures to follow the latter lead. The Nikkei finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers. For the day, the index slumped 413.42 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 42,394.40 after trading between 42,137.62 and 42,703.27. Among the actives, Nissan Motor plummeted 6.25 percent, while Mazda Motor added 0.40 percent, Toyota Motor retreated 1.41 percent, Honda Motor tumbled 1.71 percent, Softbank Group dropped 0.91 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial sank 0.72 percent, Mizuho Financial shed 0.45 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial skidded 1.01 percent, Mitsubishi Electric tumbled 1.91 percent, Sony Group declined 1.87 percent, Panasonic Holdings slumped 1.11 percent and Hitachi contracted 1.63 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as the major averages were flat for much of Tuesday before a late push nudged them up into the green at the close.

The Dow gained 135.60 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 45,418.07, while the NASDAQ added 94.98 points or 0.44 percent to close at 21,544.27 and the S&P 500 rose 26.62 points or 0.41 percent to end at 6,465.94.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA), with the AI darling and market leader due to report its second quarter results later today. Traders are also keeping an eye on the latest developments in Washington after President Donald Trump said he is removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position. Trump accused her of making false statements on one or more mortgage agreements.

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to impose "substantial additional tariffs" on countries that do not remove digital taxes and related regulations that harm U.S. tech companies.

Crude oil prices moved sharply lower on Tuesday, reflecting concerns about erratic U.S. trade policies. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery tumbled $1.55 or 2.4 percent to $63.25 a barrel.

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer live aus New York über den aktuellen Stand der KI-Aktien. Sind die Kurse von Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet und Apple noch gerechtfertigt – oder stehen wir kurz vor einer Spekulationsblase?

📈 Tim analysiert die Zahlen, Investitionen und Bewertungen der grossen Tech-Konzerne und zeigt, wie viel Kapital derzeit in KI-Infrastruktur fliesst. Zudem diskutieren wir, welche Randbereiche vom KI-Boom profitieren könnten – etwa Rechenzentren, Stromversorger oder Hardwarehersteller.

Themen im Video:
🔹Die „Magnificent 7“ im Check: Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple
🔹Investitionen in KI: 71 Mrd. bei Meta, 120 Mrd. bei Microsoft
🔹Nvidia: Marktführer, aber extrem teuer
🔹Apple: Aufholjagd oder zu spät dran?
🔹Gefahr einer KI-Blase?
🔹Welche Alternativen bieten sich für Langfristinvestoren?
🔹Rechenzentren, Energieanbieter & Zulieferer im Fokus
🔹Wie Tim mit Rücksetzern und Seitwärtsphasen umgeht
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

26.08.25 Logo WHS Aktien-Trading 4 Dummies - 3 Aktien. 2 Experten. 0 Langeweile (Apple, Canopy Growth & Alcon)
26.08.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) auf Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL A
26.08.25 ON – Rekordquartal und Prognoseerhöhung – Dollar belastet
26.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Industriekonzerne – Immer in Bewegung/Barry Callebaut – Bittere Geschmacksnote
26.08.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Stadler Rail
26.08.25 Marktüberblick: Puma haussiert mit Übernahmefantasie
26.08.25 SMI auf Richtungssuche
21.08.25 KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’671.93 19.49 U80SSU
Short 12’921.58 13.92 S2S3VU
Short 13’505.03 8.34 QIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’160.89 26.08.2025 17:31:14
Long 10’664.33 7.54 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: NVIDIA präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel - NVIDIA-Aktie unter Beobachtung
Bitcoin-Prognose: Bernstein sieht Kursziel von 200'000 US-Dollar trotz Rücksetzer
Microsoft, Apple & Co. im Fokus: Diese Aktien hielt Jeremy Grantham im zweiten Quartal 2025
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall fällt am Dienstagvormittag
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagabend gefragt
Lufthansa-Aktie fällt zurück: Lufthansa ordnet sich neu
Fed im Blick: SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Märkte in Fernost gaben nach
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
Clara Technologies-Aktie unter Druck: Kurschaos trotz KI-Hoffnung

In diese Aktien investierte Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2025
Blick ins Depot
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
KW 34: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 34: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
