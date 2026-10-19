Japan Stock Market May Remain Rangebound On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after ending the six-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 6,240 points or 9.1 percent. The Nikkei now sits just above the 64,910-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely in the oversold bourses, although the upside may be capped by increased oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Nikkei finished modestly lower on Monday following losses among the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index shed 407.59 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 64,916.70 after trading between 63,831.78 and 65,067.80.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Monday; the NASDAQ and S&P 500 were in the green all day, while the Dow hugged the line and finished slightly under water.

The strength on Wall Street came amid a rebound by technology stocks, which moved back to the upside after seeing substantial weakness in the previous session.

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the tech sector's best performances, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 2 percent after plunging to a two-month closing low last Friday.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Home Builders noted a bigger-than-expected deterioration in U.S. homebuilder sentiment in the month of October.

Crude oil prices jumped again on Monday on escalating Middle East conflicts and regional supply fears. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $2.56 or 2.52 percent to $103.97 per barrel.