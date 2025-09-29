Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’007 0.6%  SPI 16’632 0.6%  Dow 46’316 0.2%  DAX 23’745 0.0%  Euro 0.9349 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’507 0.1%  Gold 3’834 1.9%  Bitcoin 91’105 1.8%  Dollar 0.7974 0.0%  Öl 67.7 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Airesis-Aktie: Beteiligungsgesellschaft muss keinen Halbjahresbericht mehr vorlegen
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Mega-Schnäppchen - Zweiter Prime Day verspricht Black-Friday-Preise
Electronic Arts-Aktie gesucht: Investoren wollen die Spielefirma übernehmen
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. im Fokus: Analysten sehen teils deutliche Überbewertung
Buffett-Investment vor Milliarden-Deal: Occidental Petroleum will Sparte abstossen
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
30.09.2025 01:17:42

Japan Stock Market May Find Traction On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, surrendering more than 700 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 45,050-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with support from technology shares likely offset by weakness from the oil companies. The European and U.S. markets saw mild upside and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Nikkei finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index sank 311.24 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 45,043.75 after trading between 44,890.20 and 45,152.70. Among the actives, Nissan Motor surrendered 2.75 percent, while Mazda Motor plummeted 2.47 percent, Toyota Motor and Mizuho Financial both tumbled 1.86 percent, Honda Motor plunged 3.16 percent, Softbank Group rallied 1.14 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial retreated 1.38 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial skidded 1.68 percent, Mitsubishi Electric slumped 1.27 percent, Sony Group added 0.59 percent, Panasonic Holdings tanked 2.52 percent and Hitachi perked 0.05 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as the major averages opened mixed on Monday but eventually managed to finish with modest gains.

The Dow added 68.78 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 46,316.07, while the NASDAQ gained 107.09 points or 0.48 percent to end at 22,591.15 and the S&P 500 rose 17.51 points or 0.26 percent to close at 6,661.21 percent.

The upswing on Wall Street reflected strength among technology stocks, with AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) jumping 2.1 percent and video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) surging 4.5 percent.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid concerns about a potential U.S. government shutdown ahead of a deadline later today.

Traders were also looking ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday, which could impact the outlook for interest rates. But the data could be delayed if the government shuts down.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday in the wake of oversupply concerns thanks to OPEC's plans for increasing output. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $2.50 or 3.80 percent at $63.22 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will later today release August numbers for industrial production, retail sales, construction orders and housing starts. Industrial output is expected to slip 0.7 percent on month after falling 1.2 percent in July. Retail sales are tipped to rise 1.0 percent, up from 0.4 percent in the previous month. In July, housing starts were down 9.7 percent on year and construction orders tumbled an annual 19.0 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let’s talk about Börsenjahr 2025 | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Ein besonderes Highlight des Börsentag Zürich 2025 war die grosse Diskussionsrunde mit:
👉 Thomas B. Kovacs (Sparkojote)
👉 Robert Halver (Baader Bank)
👉 Tim Schäfer (Finanzblogger, New York)
👉 Lars Erichsen (Börsencoach & YouTuber)
👉 David Kunz (COO, BX Swiss)

Gemeinsam analysieren sie die Entwicklungen an den Finanzmärkten 2025, teilen Einschätzungen zu aktuellen Trends und geben spannende Einblicke für Anleger.

📌 Themen im Fokus:
🔹Welche Krisen & geopolitischen Risiken beschäftigen die Märkte wirklich?
🔹Wie wirken sich Zölle speziell auf die Schweiz und ihre Exportwirtschaft aus?
🔹Zinspolitik: Unterschiede zwischen USA, Europa und Schweiz.
🔹Aktien vs. Immobilien: Welche Assetklasse lohnt sich 2025 mehr?
🔹Künstliche Intelligenz – Hype oder langfristiger Wachstumstreiber?
🔹Gold vs. Bitcoin: Welches Asset ist der bessere Schutz im Depot?
🔹Inflation, Liquidität und Notenbanken: Warum Sachwerte profitieren.
🔹Blick in die Glaskugel: Wo stehen Aktien & Krypto Ende 2025?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Krise überall – Börse steigt trotzdem! | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

29.09.25 Logo WHS FactSet Aktienanalyse: Der unverzichtbare Datenpionier der Finanzwelt
29.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Positive Zwischenbilanz
29.09.25 Schwacher Dollar als Rückenwind für Emerging Markets?
29.09.25 SMI mit versöhnlichem Wochenausklang
29.09.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 29.09.2025
29.09.25 Krise überall – Börse steigt trotzdem! | Börsentag Zürich 2025
26.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
25.09.25 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Sonova Holding AG, Swiss Life Holding AG, Swatch Group AG, Partners Group Holding AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’513.68 19.66 S90BBU
Short 12’787.24 13.55 S2S3KU
Short 13’270.16 8.72 BTTSBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’006.71 29.09.2025 17:31:49
Long 11’505.31 18.74 BO0SVU
Long 11’241.17 13.32 B45S7U
Long 10’801.38 8.98 BCHSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ypsomed-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Bis 2030 Umsatz-Milliarde angepeilt
Hedgefonds-Manager Daniel Loeb setzt stark auf die NVIDIA-Aktie: Gründe für seine Milliardenwette
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. im Fokus: Analysten sehen teils deutliche Überbewertung
Canopy Growth-Aktie im Aufwind - Kursrally im Cannabissektor nach Trump-Beitrag
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung - Auch Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT im Blick
Tesla verliert Top-Ten-Platz in Deutschland - Opel überholt US-Pionier bei E-Autos - Tesla-Aktie in Gefahr?
BYD-Aktie im Aufwind: Ambitionierte Auslieferungsziele für internationale Expansion
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Analyst senkt Kursziel deutlich
TUI investiert in grössere Schiffe - Aktie gewinnt

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 39: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}