Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’807 0.4%  SPI 19’036 0.4%  Dow 49’663 0.3%  DAX 25’278 1.1%  Euro 0.9113 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’103 1.4%  Gold 4’977 2.0%  Bitcoin 51’316 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7726 0.3%  Öl 70.3 4.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Sunrise Communications138622040Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018ABB1222171Bayer10367293Sandoz124359842SAP345952Straumann117544866
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
Figma-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Umsatz besser als erwartet
Gemini Space Station-Aktie bricht ein: Führungskrise trifft auf ernüchternde Kennzahlen
eBay-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Gewinn und Umsatzt schlagen Analystenerwartungen
Moderna-Aktie legt kräftig zu: FDA startet Prüfung des mRNA-Grippevakzins
Suche...
19.02.2026 00:33:27

Japan Stock Market May Extend Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market on Wednesday ended the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 1,050 points or 1.9 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 57,150-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by technology and oil stocks. The European and US. Markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Wednesday as the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers were mostly in the green.

For the day, the index climbed 577.35 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 57,143.84 after trading between 56,734.27 and 57,392.89. Among the actives, Nissan Motor skidded 1.03 percent, while Mazda Motor added 0.43 percent, Toyota Motor gained 0.46 percent, Honda Motor accelerated 0.76 percent, Softbank Group tanked 2.76 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial collected 2.61 percent, Mizuho Financial was up 0.47 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial rallied 2.83 percent, Mitsubishi Electric spiked 2.89 percent, Sony Group shed 0.43 percent, Panasonic Holdings surged 5.38 percent and Hitachi rose 0.31 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday, slumped later in the day but still moved solidly back to the upside by the close.

The Dow gained 129.47 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 49,662.66, while the NASDAQ jumped 175.25 points or 0.78 percent to close at 22,753.63 and the S&P 500 added 38.09 points or 0.56 percent to end at 6,881.31.

The early strength on Wall Street came as shares of Nvidia (NVDA) surged after the AI chipmaker announced a multi-year, multi-generational strategic partnership with Facebook parent Meta (META) spanning on-premises, cloud and AI infrastructure.

Positive sentiment was also generated some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a Federal Reserve report showing industrial production increased more than expected in January.

However, stocks pulled back off their highs after the release of the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting, which said officials remain divided on the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Wednesday after reports that Iran failed to address core U.S. demands in nuclear talks earlier this week. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery soared $2.73 or 4.4 percent to $64.99 a barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will provide December data for core machinery order later this morning, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 5.1 percent on month and 3.9 percent on year. That follows the 11.0 percent monthly contraction and the 6.4 percent yearly decline in November.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Applied Materials & Safran mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Lam Research
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18.02.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Fokus
18.02.26 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
18.02.26 SMI steuert auf 14.000-Punkte-Marke zu
18.02.26 Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
18.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Der nächste Ausbruchsversuch?
17.02.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, SGS SA
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’396.11 19.51 B5HSYU
Short 14’674.22 13.96 SC7BZU
Short 15’267.20 8.68 SLPB9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’807.04 18.02.2026 17:30:25
Long 13’271.12 19.79 SCHBZU
Long 12’966.30 13.82 SI9BZU
Long 12’403.25 8.84 S9VBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit Aufschlag
NVIDIA-Aktie nicht auf der Liste: Morgan Stanley setzt auf neun andere KI-Favoriten
Erste Schätzungen: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt: Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Mittwochnachmittag mit D-Wave Quantum ein
SMI nach neuem Rekord weiter stark -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schliesslich stärker -- Wall Street letztlich stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel tiefer
Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt ZIM - Aktie legt zu
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 13'800 Punkte -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei beendet Handel fester - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens am Mittwochvormittag stärker

Top-Rankings

Depot-Update Q4 2025: So investiert Warren Buffett jetzt
Das letzte Depot von Berkshire Hathaway unter Warren Buffett
Bildquelle: istockphoto / EdStock
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
01:19 GNW-News: Rackspace und Palantir arbeiten zusammen, um Foundry und AIP in der Produktion mit geregelten Managed Operations zu betreiben
22:20 ROUNDUP/Weißes Haus an Iran: Wäre 'klug', Deal mit USA zu machen
22:16 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Fed tritt etwas auf die Kursbremse
22:11 Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Fed tritt etwas auf die Kursbremse
22:04 Weißes Haus an Iran: Wäre 'klug', Deal mit USA zu machen
21:41 Merz fordert Mentalitätswechsel: 'Zusammen ins Rad packen'
21:36 Trump: Insel Diego Garcia für Verteidigung wichtig
21:23 Merz bezeichnet Debatte um Erbschaftsteuer als 'verheerend'
21:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Nestle auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 90 Franken
21:11 GNW-News: Mavenir startet Zusammenarbeit mit Red Hat zur Bereitstellung von lokalen Service-Assurance-Lösungen mit dialogorientierter KI und agentischer KI f...