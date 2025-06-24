|
25.06.2025 01:18:28
Japan Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 530 points or 1.4 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 38,790-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat following news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.
The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks, although the automobile producers were soft.
For the day, the index accelerated 436.47 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 38,790.56 after trading between 38,665.61 and 38,990.11.
Among the actives, Nissan Motor stumbled 2.55 percent, while Mazda Motor eased 0.06 percent, Toyota Motor dipped 0.14 percent, Honda Motor retreated 1.14 percent, Softbank Group surged 5.58 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial jumped 1.68 percent, Mizuho Financial collected 2.58 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi Electric both strengthened 1.23 percent, Sony Group rallied 1.53 percent, Panasonic Holdings spiked 1.87 percent and Hitachi accelerated 1.99 percent.
The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened solidly higher and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.
The Dow jumped 507.24 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 43,089.02, while the NASDAQ rallied 281.56 points or 1.43 percent to close at 19,912.53 and the S&P 500 improved 67.01 points or 1.11 percent to end at 6,092.18.
The continued strength on Wall Street came after news that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in effect. While both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, traders appeared to remain optimistic about easing tensions in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicating the central bank will remain on hold despite pressure from Trump to lower interest rates.
On the U.S. economic front, the Conference Board released a report showing an unexpected deterioration by consumer confidence in the month of June.
Closer to home, Japan will see May numbers for corporate service prices and April figures for the leading and coincident indexes later today. Corporate service prices are expected to climb 3.1 percent on year, steady from the April reading. The leading index is expected to slip 4.2 percent on month after easing 0.1 percent in March. The coincident index is tipped to fall 0.3 percent after shedding 1.4 percent a month earlier.
10 Dividendenwunder für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Dividenden seit über 200 Jahren – Diese Aktien zahlen zuverlässig wie ein Uhrwerk!
Heute geht es um ein Thema, das besonders langfristig orientierte Anleger begeistert: Dividendenaktien mit jahrzehntelanger oder sogar jahrhundertelanger Historie. Gemeinsam mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia schauen wir uns Aktien an, die über 100 Jahre, teils sogar über 200 Jahre zuverlässig Dividenden zahlen – unabhängig von Krisen, Kriegen oder Pandemien.
Highlights der Folge:
🔹 York Water – Dividendenzahlung seit über 200 Jahren
🔹 ExxonMobil – Dividendenhistorie seit 1882, profitiert vom Ölpreis
🔹 Procter & Gamble – Cashmaschine mit Markenpower, zahlt seit 135 Jahren
🔹 Eli Lilly – Pharma-Gigant mit starker Entwicklung durch Abnehmspritze
🔹 Stanley Black & Decker – Value-Chance trotz aktueller Schwäche
🔹 Coca-Cola – Buffett-Favorit, Dividendenzahlung seit 1893
🔹 Johnson Controls – Spezialist für Gebäude- und Klimalösungen
🔹 PPG Industries – Farben und Beschichtungen seit 1899
🔹 Consolidated Edison – Versorger für New York mit konstanter Ausschüttung seit 1885
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrump verkündet Waffenruhe: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der Dow zog kräftig an. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag teils klar im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}