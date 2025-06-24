Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’989 1.1%  SPI 16’572 0.9%  Dow 43’089.0200 1.2%  DAX 23’642 1.6%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’297.0700 1.4%  Gold 3’324 -1.3%  Bitcoin 85’350 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8055 -0.8%  Öl 67.8 -4.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amrize143013422UBS24476758Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156
Top News
China setzt neue Massstäbe bei Elektroautos - BYD vor Tesla, deutsche Hersteller kämpfen mit Rückstand
Tron plant NASDAQ-Listing per Reverse Merger mit SRM - neue Krypto-Börsenwelle nach Circle-IPO
Blackwell-Chips als Wachstumstreiber: Barclays sieht NVIDIA vor nächstem Kurssprung
Super Micro sammelt Milliarden ein - Aktie erholt sich nach Kurseinbruch
Darum gibt der US-Dollar zu zu Euro und Franken ab
Suche...
25.06.2025 01:18:28

Japan Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 530 points or 1.4 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 38,790-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat following news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks, although the automobile producers were soft.

For the day, the index accelerated 436.47 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 38,790.56 after trading between 38,665.61 and 38,990.11.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor stumbled 2.55 percent, while Mazda Motor eased 0.06 percent, Toyota Motor dipped 0.14 percent, Honda Motor retreated 1.14 percent, Softbank Group surged 5.58 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial jumped 1.68 percent, Mizuho Financial collected 2.58 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi Electric both strengthened 1.23 percent, Sony Group rallied 1.53 percent, Panasonic Holdings spiked 1.87 percent and Hitachi accelerated 1.99 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened solidly higher and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 507.24 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 43,089.02, while the NASDAQ rallied 281.56 points or 1.43 percent to close at 19,912.53 and the S&P 500 improved 67.01 points or 1.11 percent to end at 6,092.18.

The continued strength on Wall Street came after news that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in effect. While both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, traders appeared to remain optimistic about easing tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicating the central bank will remain on hold despite pressure from Trump to lower interest rates.

On the U.S. economic front, the Conference Board released a report showing an unexpected deterioration by consumer confidence in the month of June.

Closer to home, Japan will see May numbers for corporate service prices and April figures for the leading and coincident indexes later today. Corporate service prices are expected to climb 3.1 percent on year, steady from the April reading. The leading index is expected to slip 4.2 percent on month after easing 0.1 percent in March. The coincident index is tipped to fall 0.3 percent after shedding 1.4 percent a month earlier.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

10 Dividendenwunder für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Dividenden seit über 200 Jahren – Diese Aktien zahlen zuverlässig wie ein Uhrwerk!
Heute geht es um ein Thema, das besonders langfristig orientierte Anleger begeistert: Dividendenaktien mit jahrzehntelanger oder sogar jahrhundertelanger Historie. Gemeinsam mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia schauen wir uns Aktien an, die über 100 Jahre, teils sogar über 200 Jahre zuverlässig Dividenden zahlen – unabhängig von Krisen, Kriegen oder Pandemien.

Highlights der Folge:
🔹 York Water – Dividendenzahlung seit über 200 Jahren
🔹 ExxonMobil – Dividendenhistorie seit 1882, profitiert vom Ölpreis
🔹 Procter & Gamble – Cashmaschine mit Markenpower, zahlt seit 135 Jahren
🔹 Eli Lilly – Pharma-Gigant mit starker Entwicklung durch Abnehmspritze
🔹 Stanley Black & Decker – Value-Chance trotz aktueller Schwäche
🔹 Coca-Cola – Buffett-Favorit, Dividendenzahlung seit 1893
🔹 Johnson Controls – Spezialist für Gebäude- und Klimalösungen
🔹 PPG Industries – Farben und Beschichtungen seit 1899
🔹 Consolidated Edison – Versorger für New York mit konstanter Ausschüttung seit 1885

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

10 Dividendenwunder für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

24.06.25 Logo WHS Kreuzfahrtaktien boomen – Carnival nach den Zahlen besonders spannend?
24.06.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
24.06.25 10 Dividendenwunder für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
24.06.25 Idorsia vor dem Showdown: Schicksalswochen für die Biotech-Aktie
24.06.25 Julius Bär: 10.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Emmi AG, Georg Fischer AG, Sandoz Group AG
24.06.25 BNP Paribas: Warum Silber auf einmal sogar Gold übertrumpft
24.06.25 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise knicken nach Nahost-Entspannung ein
24.06.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neues Monatstief
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’521.26 18.59 BB4SOU
Short 12’735.61 13.94 BHPSRU
Short 13’208.44 8.95 UBSIIU
SMI-Kurs: 11’988.92 24.06.2025 17:31:42
Long 11’507.76 19.65 BH8SXU
Long 11’205.70 13.18 B1SSKU
Long 10’770.02 8.95 BNVSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Einbruch beim Goldpreis? Citi erwartet kräftige Korrektur
Amrize-Aktie feiert durchwachsenen Börsenstart: So verläuft das Börsendebüt des Holcim-Spin-offs
EZB schlägt Alarm: Goldpreis-Rally könnte Finanzsystem erschüttern
Aktien von Holcim und Amrize ziehen nach Aufspaltung kräftig an
Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: Swiss muss Flug nach Dubai nach Izmir umleiten
Trump verkündet Waffenruhe: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich höher
Novo Nordisk-Aktie erholt sich: Hims & Hers-CEO kontert massive Vorwürfe von Novo Nordisk
China setzt neue Massstäbe bei Elektroautos - BYD vor Tesla, deutsche Hersteller kämpfen mit Rückstand
Aktien-Analyse: DZ BANK bewertet BASF-Aktie

Top-Rankings

KW 25: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 25: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 25: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}