SMI 13’503 0.3%  SPI 18’638 0.3%  Dow 50’116 2.5%  DAX 24’721 0.9%  Euro 0.9171 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’998 1.2%  Gold 4’959 3.8%  Bitcoin 55’453 13.4%  Dollar 0.7759 -0.3%  Öl 68.1 1.2% 
Japan Stock Market May Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 900 points or 1.6 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 54,250-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting among the technology companies likely to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index jumped 435.64 points or 0.81 percent to finish at the daily high of 54,253.68 after trading as low as 52,950.15. Among the actives, Nissan Motor accelerated 4.91 percent, while Mazda Motor improved 0.85 percent, Toyota Motor rallied 2.00 percent, Honda Motor vaulted 3.20 percent, Softbank Group jumped 2.22 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial strengthened 2.50 percent, Mizuho Financial soared 3.32 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial collected 4.55 percent, Mitsubishi Electric expanded 2.26 percent, Sony Group surged 4.75 percent, Panasonic Holdings gained 2.61 percent and Hitachi advanced 3.93 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday and continued to accelerate throughout the day, ending at session highs.

The Dow surged 1,206.97 points or 2.47 percent to finish at a record 50,115.67, while the NASDAQ soared 490.61 points or 2.18 percent to close at 23,031.21 and the S&P 500 jumped 133.90 points or 1.97 percent to end at 6,932.30.

For the week, the Dow rallied 2.5 percent, while the S&P dipped 0.1 percent and the NASDAQ fell 1.8 percent.

The rally on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness, especially among the technology shares that had dragged the NASDAQ to its lowest close in two months.

Airline stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, as did computer hardware and semiconductor stocks. A sharp increase by the price of gold also provided significant strength to the markets.

Crude oil moved higher on Friday after the U.S. issued an advisory telling its citizens to depart from Iran, further stoking concerns of war. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $0.20 or 0.32 percent at $63.49 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will on Monday release December data for current account later this morning; the current account is expected to show a surplus of 1.060 trillion yen, down from 3.674 trillion yen in November.

Japan also will see January figures for bank lending and the eco watchers survey. Lending is expected to rise 4.5 percent on year, up from 4.4 percent in December. The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to see a score of 49.1, up from 48.6 a month earlier.

Under Armour Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Abend mit Under Armour ein
D-Wave-Aktie: Trotz jüngster Schwäche bleibt Analyst klar optimistisch
Micron-Aktie: Speicherchips als nächster Wachstumstreiber nach NVIDIA
thyssenkrupp-Aktie höher: HKM-Anteile an Salzgitter veräussert
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
US-Börsen beenden Handel stark im Plus -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie tiefer: Q1 hinter Wachstumserwartungen - Diagnostikgeschäft belastet - Marge hält
Analyse: So bewertet Warburg Research die Deutsche Bank-Aktie

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
22:40 Epstein-Fall: Republikaner fordert Rücktritt von US-Minister
21:36 Prognosen: Seguro gewinnt Präsidentenwahl in Portugal
21:04 ROUNDUP: BVB gewinnt glücklich - Wichtige Punkte im Kampf um CL-Platz
20:51 Orban bezeichnet Ukraine in Wahlkampfrede als 'Feind'
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.02.2026 - 20.30 Uhr
19:36 ROUNDUP 3/Epstein-Affäre: Rettet der Rücktritt des Stabschefs Starmer?
19:30 Guirassy rettet BVB beim glücklichen 2:1 in Wolfsburg
22:41 BVB-Aktie: Schlotterbeck zwischen Ambition und neuem Vertrag
19:17 CDU-Generalsekretär warnt vor 'Teilzeit-Falle'
18:46 SPD-Chef warnt vor Sozialkürzungen - neue Modelle im Blick