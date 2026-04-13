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14.04.2026 01:18:24

Japan Stock Market May Erase Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had tallied more than 3,800 points or 7.2 percent. The Nikkei finished just above the 56,500-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with energy and technology stocks expected to provide support. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The Nikkei finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the automobile producers and mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks. For the day, the index sank 421.34 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 56,502.77 after trading between 56,232.78 and 56,765.72. Among the actives, Nissan Motor tumbled 2.53 percent, while Mazda Motor retreated 1.28 percent, Honda Motor declined 1.22 percent, Softbank Group fell 0.37 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial collected 0.63 percent, Mizuho Financial sank 0.75 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial improved 0.74 percent, Mitsubishi Electric perked 0.02 percent, Sony Group tanked 2.23 percent, Panasonic Holdings added 0.65 percent, Hitachi gained 0.79 percent and Toyota Motor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened under water on Monday but quickly trended to the upside and into the green, finishing at daily highs.

The Dow climbed 301.68 points or 063 percent to finish at 48,218.25, while the NASDAQ jumped 280.84 points or 1.23 percent to close at 23,183.74 and the S&P 500 rallied 69.35 points or 1.02 percent to end at 6,886.24.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on developments in the Middle East after weekend talks between the U.S. and Iran failed to produce an agreement.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a blockade on ships transiting to and from Iran via the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $2.67 or 2.76 percent at $99.24 per barrel. While the news contributed to a significant increase by the price of crude oil, traders seem optimistic Trump will back down once again and avoid a return to war.

Traders were also looking ahead to the start of earnings season, with companies largely expected to report strong financial results despite the Middle East conflict.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

13.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Start in die Berichtssaison
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13.04.26 Erste Friedensgespräche ergebnislos
10.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Alphabet, Apple
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’666.54 19.97 SN2BBU
Short 13’954.47 13.80 SJJBGU
Short 14’492.78 8.85 SC8BIU
SMI-Kurs: 13’145.91 13.04.2026 17:30:45
Long 12’605.49 19.97 SJQBZU
Long 12’304.84 13.73 S7SB9U
Long 11’783.22 8.94 SWFBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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