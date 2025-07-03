Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’978 -0.1%  SPI 16’617 -0.1%  Dow 44’829 0.8%  DAX 23’934 0.6%  Euro 0.9351 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’343 0.5%  Gold 3’327 -0.9%  Bitcoin 87’371 1.3%  Dollar 0.7955 0.4%  Öl 68.9 -0.4% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Amrize143013422Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539
Tech-Aktien jenseits der Magnificent Seven: Auf diese Unternehmen setzt der Needham-Fonds
Vom Nischenplayer zum Marktstar: Cyngn nach NVIDIA-Nennung stark gefragt
Rohstoffe im Juni 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
ams OSRAM verlängert revolvierende Kreditlinie bis September 2027
Dollar legt zu Franken und Euro zu - das steckt dahinter
04.07.2025 01:18:56

Japan Stock Market May Challenge 40,000-point Level

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market on Thursday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 720 points or 1.8 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just shy of the 39,800-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to better than expected U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the automobile producers, weakness from the technology stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 23.42 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 39,785.90 after trading between 39,667.82 and 39,865.89.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor accelerated 5.69 percent, while Mazda Motor soared 4.61 percent, Toyota Motor jumped 1.87 percent, Honda Motor spiked 1.97 percent, Softbank Group sank 0.70 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial collected 0.66 percent, Mizuho Financial rose 0.30 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial climbed 1.13 percent, Mitsubishi Electric dropped 0.81 percent, Sony Group shed 0.52 percent, Panasonic Holdings slumped 0.82 percent and Hitachi tumbled 1.69 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the shortened session ahead of the July 4 holiday.

The Dow rallied 344.11 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 44,828.53, while the NASDAQ jumped 207.97 points or 1.02 percent to close at 20,601.10 and the S&P 500 gained 51.93 points or 0.83 percent to end at 6,279.35.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed the release of the Labor Department report showing U.S. employment increased more than expected in June. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 147,000 jobs in June after jumping by an upwardly revised 144,000 jobs in May.

Traders reacted positively to the data even though the stronger than expected job growth is likely to reduce the chances of a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Crude oil settled lower on Thursday as excess U.S. inventories and an upcoming OPEC+ meeting triggered supply side concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery closed down by $0.45, to settle at $67 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will on Friday release May figures for household spending later this morning. Spending is expected to rise 0.4 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year after slipping 1.8 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year in April.

03.07.25 Logo WHS US-Arbeitsmarktdaten (NFP) im Fokus. Nasdaq, Bitcoin, DAX & Aktien (Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Coinbase,...) im Check
03.07.25 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Hermes International
03.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Künstliche Intelligenz – Spitzentechnologie mit Potenzial/UniCredit – Stockende Einkaufstour
03.07.25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gefragt
03.07.25 SMI tritt weiter auf der Stelle
03.07.25 Europas Luxusgütermarkt zwischen Abkühlung und strukturellem Wachstum
01.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sandoz
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’419.12 19.91 BJ8SYU
Short 12’670.96 13.97 BANSGU
Short 13’158.79 8.92 BDKS2U
SMI-Kurs: 11’978.36 03.07.2025 17:30:08
Long 11’460.83 19.91 BH2SIU
Long 11’157.94 13.27 B45S7U
Long 10’721.85 8.98 BCHSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Investorenalarm: Wie performen die Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK weiter?
Novo Nordisk-Aktie unter Beschuss? Bericht deckt Managementfehler bei Wegovy-Marktstart auf
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Rheinmetall-Tochter verbucht grössten Auftrag ihrer Geschichte
Starke Auftragslage und Margenwachstum: DroneShield-Aktie auf dem Weg zu einem Rekordjahr?
Rüstungsaktien im Fokus: Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK trotz schwachem Juli-Start mit Potenzial?
JPMorgan setzt auf die Schweiz: Potenzial für Anleger identifiziert
Zölle und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Commerzbank-Aktie: UniCredit bleibt bei Übernahme hartnäckig - Bundesregierung blockt
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
Airbus-Aktie höher: Neue Grossaufträge

2. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
2. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Juni 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Juni 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
