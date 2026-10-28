Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’581 -0.1%  SPI 20’585 -0.1%  Dow 52’475 0.2%  DAX 25’704 0.4%  Euro 0.9233 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’168 0.1%  Gold 4’054 -0.3%  Bitcoin 67’231 0.3%  Dollar 0.8278 -0.1%  Öl 115.3 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Logitech2575132Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Bankenexperte Chris Whalen setzt auf Gold statt Bankaktien: Die Gründe
Bitwise-CIO Matt Hougan: Warum Bitcoin in jedem Marktumfeld punktet
Silberpreis seit Rekordhoch halbiert: Konjunktursorgen oder geplatzte Spekulationsblase?
ServiceNow-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Gewinn bleibt hinter den Erwartungen zurück
Alphabet-Aktie kräftig im Minus: Gewinn und Umsatz fallen schwächer aus als erwartet
Suche...
29.10.2026 00:19:21

Japan Stock Market May Break Resistance At 64,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, rallying more than 1,750 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Nikkei now sits just above the 63,950-point plateau and it figures to see additional support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, although the upside will be limited by a spike in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are likely to follow suit.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the mining, technology, petroleum and shipping companies.

For the day, the index climbed 685.82 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 63,954.19 after trading between 63,660.30 and 64,308.71.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday; the Dow and S&P remained in the green, while the NASDAQ bounced back and forth all day but finally ended to the upside.

The Dow rose 97.53 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 52,475.10, while the NASDAQ gained 72.04 points or 0.27 percent to end at 26,549.85 and the S&P 500 added 21.38 points or 0.28 percent to close at 7,743.98.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged following its latest meeting.

The central bank's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 8-9, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating an 85.0 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point.

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday as reports suggest possible U.S. attacks on Iran by next week, fueling supply disruption concerns for an indefinite period. West Texas Intermediate crude for December was up $3.12 or 3.12 percent at $103.02 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Geberit: Auf dem Sprung

Der Sanitärtechnikspezialist profitiert von der Erholung im europäischen Wohnungsbau. Jetzt gilt es für Geberit, diesen Eindruck mit den Zahlen für das dritte Quartal zu bestätigen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

28.10.26 UBS Logo «Biotech is back»: Durchbruch aus dem Labor
28.10.26 Logo WHS Fed-Entscheidung LIVE: Heute Abend zählt jedes Wort von Warsh – kommt der nächste Zinsschock?
28.10.26 Tesla hebt ab: Zwischen Show und Fusion
28.10.26 Marktüberblick: Werte mit KI-Bezug gesucht
28.10.26 Rekordhoch rückt näher
27.10.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bayer AG
27.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Schindler, Siemens
21.10.26 Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’185.03 19.73 SYBKYU
Short 15’494.16 13.90 SNBC4U
Short 16’087.44 8.85 S0B82U
SMI-Kurs: 14’581.10 28.10.2026 17:30:07
Long 13’987.04 19.86 SWBSHU
Long 13’669.86 13.97 S2BY4U
Long 13’065.03 8.87 SUTB5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie sackt ab: Grossbank vermeldet Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung - Rückkaufprogramm soll bis 2027 abgeschlossen sein
Sika-Aktie sackt ab: Bauchemiehersteller übernimmt Duproof in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Logitech-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Ergebnis über Erwartungen - Zulieferer-Ausfall drückt kommende Umsätze
SK hynix-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Speicherchiphersteller übertrifft Erwartungen - KI-Boom führt zu rasantem Wachstum
Deutsche Bank AG beurteilt Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy
Ausblick: UBS zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Infineon-Aktie im Plus: Milliardenschwerer Ausbau der Galliumnitrid-Produktion in Villach
Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones liegt letztendlich im Plus
Cisco Aktie News: Anleger schicken Cisco am Abend auf rotes Terrain

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.