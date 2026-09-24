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25.09.2026 01:03:18

Japan Stock Market Due For Consolidation On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, rallying more than 2,000 points or 3 percent in that span. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 65,500-point plateau, although it's likely to run out of steam on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, still weighed by higher crude oil prices and treasury yields. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to be looking at a soft start.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the technology and semiconductor stocks.

For the day, the index gained 495.04 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 65,513.99 after trading between 65,407.37 and 66,249.11.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened firmly lower but recovered by midday to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 161.61 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 51,349.98, while the NASDAQ perked 3.34 points or 0.01 percent to close at 26,929.37 and the S&P 500 eased 1.90 points or 0.02 percent to end at 7,704.13.

The rebound from the early slump was triggered in part by reports indicating U.S. and Iranian negotiators are discussing a phased deal to end the prolonged Middle East conflict.

Treasury yields also surged on the day, with the ten-year yield reaching its highest closing level since July 2007 amid the jump in crude oil futures and concerns about inflation and interest rates.

Crude oil prices could not hold an early spike on Thursday but still managed to finish significantly higher, thanks to a lack of clarity about peace talks in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $2.58 or 2.8 percent to finish at $94.74 a barrel.

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Trading Signals: On Holding - Ein explosiver Antritt

Der Sportartikelhersteller steigt in das Fussballgeschäft ein und setzt sich ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele. Nach diesen News hat die On-Aktie einen Sprint gestartet, der durchaus noch weitergehen könnte.

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finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

finpension wächst weiter und plant bereits den nächsten Entwicklungsschritt: Aus dem ursprünglich stark auf Vorsorge ausgerichteten Anbieter soll langfristig ein umfassender digitaler Finanzdienstleister werden. Eine angestrebte Banklizenz sowie Sparkonten und Hypotheken sollen dabei das Angebot erweitern.

Im Gespräch mit David Kunz und François Bloch erklärt Beat Bühlmann, Verwaltungsratspräsident von finpension, wie das Unternehmen weiterwachsen will und welche Rolle Technologie dabei spielt. Künstliche Intelligenz verändert bereits die Kundensuche, Softwareentwicklung und interne Prozesse – gleichzeitig bleibt die persönliche Beratung ein Thema.

Ausserdem geht es um ETF-Sparpläne, Vorsorge und Pensionskassen, die langfristigen Pläne von finpension und die Frage, warum der Wettbewerbsdruck auf traditionelle Schweizer Banken weiter zunehmen könnte.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’506.52 19.61 SSBLXU
Short 14’816.82 13.65 S3PBUU
Short 15’349.99 8.95 BSUBQU
SMI-Kurs: 13’899.05 24.09.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’361.85 19.61 SWBZHU
Long 13’056.02 13.72 SU3B7U
Long 12’503.71 8.92 SDDBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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