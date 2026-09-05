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05.09.2026 23:00:00
Japan, South Korea and the U.S. Forge a New Nuclear Alliance
Northeast Asia is experiencing a rapid nuclear energy revival as Japan and South Korea move to prioritize the baseload clean energy source into their energy security strategies. Not only are the two major economies ramping up nuclear energy expansion, they are also changing the geopolitics of how and with whom they plan these expansions. As the artificial intelligence boom pushes an all-of-the-above approach to energy expansion and the war in Iran catalyzes a transition away from reliance on international fossil fuel supply chains, a new nuclear…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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