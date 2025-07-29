Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’959 0.4%  SPI 16’688 0.2%  Dow 44’633 -0.5%  DAX 24’217 1.0%  Euro 0.9306 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’379 0.8%  Gold 3’327 0.4%  Bitcoin 94’715 0.0%  Dollar 0.8059 0.3%  Öl 72.8 3.4% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie entgeht Angriff: Trump zog Zerschlagung von NVIDIA in Betracht
Naoris-CEO warnt: Quantencomputing ist bereits jetzt eine Gefahr für den Bitcoin
Drohnen- und eVTOL-Aktien gefragt: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug von DroneShield, Volatus, AeroVironment & Co.
Ausblick: KRONES informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: UBS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
30.07.2025 01:14:49

Japan Shares May Take Further Damage On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slumping more than 1,150 points or 2.8 percent in that span. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 41,000-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower ahead of the FOMC rate decision scheduled for later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Nikkei finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index stumbled 323.72 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 40,674.55 after trading between 40,563.53 and 40,792.85.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor tanked 3.09 percent, while Mazda Motor surrendered 3.46 percent, Toyota Motor tumbled 2.26 percent, Honda Motor retreated 2.11 percent, Softbank Group declined 1.41 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial contracted 1.61 percent, Mizuho Financial skidded 1.09 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial stumbled 1.78 percent, Mitsubishi Electric dropped 0.97 percent, Sony Group sank 0.91 percent, Panasonic Holdings dipped 0.13 percent and Hitachi slumped 1.55 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but quickly turned lower, ending near session lows.

The Dow slumped 204.57 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 44,632.99, while the NASDAQ shed 80.29 points or 0.38 percent to close at 21,098.29 and the S&P 500 sank 18.91 points or 0.30 percent to end at 6,370.86.

The pullback on Wall Street may reflected profit taking following the upward trend seen over the past several sessions, which saw the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 reach new record highs.

Traders also seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. While the Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, the announcement could impact the outlook for rates.

In economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing consumer confidence in the U.S. saw a modest improvement in July. Also, the Labor Department said job openings in the U.S. decreased by slightly less than expected in June.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday as the U.S. deadline for Russia to finalize an agreement with Ukraine or face sanctions draws nearer. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was up $2.81 or 4.21 percent to $69.52 per barrel.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie im freien Fall: Ausblick aufgrund starker Wegovy-Konkurrenz nach unten revidiert - CEO-Stelle neu besetzt
Nestlé-Aktie etwas schwächer: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die Nestlé-Aktie
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK im Visier: Nach Korrektur wieder Gewinne - das sind die Gründe
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie entgeht Angriff: Trump zog Zerschlagung von NVIDIA in Betracht
Clara Technologies-Aktie: Anleger bleiben vor Bilanzvorlage im August in Deckung
Naoris-CEO warnt: Quantencomputing ist bereits jetzt eine Gefahr für den Bitcoin
Ypsomed Aktie News: Ypsomed mit herben Abschlägen am Dienstagnachmittag
AMD-Aktie klettert: NVIDIA-Rivale AMD macht KI-Chips teurer- Cathie Wood greift zu
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt

Top-Rankings

KW 30: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 30: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 30: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
