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17.07.2026 01:15:22

Japan Shares May Take Further Damage On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had rallied more than 1,500 points or 2.3 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 66,830-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with technology stocks expected to weigh. The European and U.S. markets were own and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Nikkei finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board, especially among the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 1,915.96 points or 2.79 percent to finish at 66,835.54 after trading between 66,499.49 and 68,069.82.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but quickly fell under water, trending lower throughout the trading day and finishing near session lows.

The Dow sank 105.67 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 52,552.97, while the NASDAQ tumbled 387.28 points or 1.47 percent to end at 25,881.95 and the S&P 500 lost 38.63 points or 0.51 percent to close at 7,533.77.

The pullback on Wall Street came amid renewed weakness among technology stocks, as reflected by the slump by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks turned in some of the worst performances.

Gold, brokerage and steel stocks saw notable weakness, while transportation, housing and healthcare stocks were up.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly dipped to a two-month low last week. Also, the Commerce Department noted a modest increase in U.S. retail sales in June.

Crude oil prices slumped on Thursday as hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict strengthened. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was down $0.90 or 1.13 percent at $78.70 per barrel.

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Short 14’816.60 19.78 SMJBFU
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Short 15’695.00 8.90 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’267.19 16.07.2026 17:31:59
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Long 12’781.72 8.96 SRWB1U
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