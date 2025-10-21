Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’623 -0.1%  SPI 17’361 -0.1%  Dow 46’925 0.5%  DAX 24’330 0.3%  Euro 0.9236 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’687 0.1%  Gold 4’125 -5.3%  Bitcoin 88’276.1734 0.7%  Dollar 0.8 0.5%  Öl 61.6 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ripple-Kurs im Abwärtstrend: Handelsstreit unter Trump belastet - Chance auf Trendwende?
10-Billionen-Dollar-Plan für die USA: Marc Andreessen unterstützt Elon Musks Vision
NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. im Fokus: Sorge um KI-Blase - Finanzjournalist erwartet einen Crash
Ausblick: Coca-Cola zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Netflix kann Gewinn und Umsatz steigern: Netflix-Aktie verliert trotzdem deutlich
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
22.10.2025 01:15:31

Japan Shares May Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 1,730 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 49,300-point plateau although it's likely to see profit taking on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with optimism over earnings likely offset by profit taking. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index added 130.56 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 49,316.06 after trading between 49,127.20 and 49,945.95. Among the actives, Nissan Motor eased 0.03 percent, while Mazda Motor dipped 0.09 percent, Toyota Motor and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial both perked 0.07 percent, Honda Motor sank 0.80 percent, Softbank Group fell 0.26 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial shed 0.75 percent, Mizuho Financial climbed 1.05 percent, Mitsubishi Electric slipped 0.35 percent, Sony Group was down 0.05 percent, Panasonic Holdings advanced 0.98 percent and Hitachi tumbled 1.70 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened flat on Tuesday and hugged the line for most of the day, finally finishing on opposite sides and little changed.

The Dow gained 218.16 points or 0.47 percent to finish at a record 46,924.74, while the NASDAQ slipped 36.88 points or 0.16 percent to end at 22,953.67 and the S&P 500 perked 0.22 points or 0.00 percent to close at 6,735.35.

The advanced by the Dow reflected a positive reaction to solid earnings news from companies like 3M (MMM), Coca-Cola (KO), Salesforce (CRM), Amazon (AMZN) and Sherwin-Williams (SHW).

Traders may have been reluctant to continue buying stocks amid lingering concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions and the ongoing government shutdown.

A lack of major U.S. economic data due in part to the shutdown may also have kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of closely watched consumer price inflation data on Friday.

Crude oil prices advanced on Tuesday as easing U.S.-China trade friction overrode a stronger greenback and excess supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $0.38 or 0.66 percent at $57.90 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are expected to rise 0.6 percent on year after sinking 5.2 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.6 percent after easing 0.1 percent in the previous year. The trade surplus is pegged at 22.0 billion yen following the 242.8 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Gold auf Allzeithoch, US-Dollar unter Druck, KI-Hype, US-Schuldenkrise, Stagflation, Zinswende, Government Shutdown, steigende Anleiherenditen, Europa in der Zinsfalle (Frankreich, UK), Japan hebt Leitzinsen an, Immobilien- & Aktienblase in den USA, Notenbanken kaufen Gold.

Im Interview analysiert Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich) die Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) hakt nach: Was bedeutet die Goldrally für Anleger? Kippt der KI-Hype? Wie wirken Schulden, Inflation und Zinspolitik auf Aktien, Anleihen und Immobilien?

Überblick:
– Gold & Währungen: Rekord-Gold vs. schwacher US-Dollar (DXY).
– Makro & Zinsen: Zinswende der Notenbanken vs. steigende Marktrenditen; Stagflations-Risiko.
– USA-Fokus: Defizite, Shutdown, Konsumdruck, Immobilienmarkt, Tech-Bewertungen.
– Europa: Frankreich & UK unter Druck; Emissionen, Hypotheken, Unternehmenslage.
– Japan: Ende der Ultra-Niedrigzinsen? YCC-Folgen für Yen & Renditen.
– KI & Tech: Investitionswelle (Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, CoreWeave, Meta, Amazon) – Chance oder KI-Blase?
– Takeaways: Rolle von Edelmetall-Produzenten, Diversifikation, schrittweises Vorgehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Inside Trading & Investment

21.10.25 Julius Bär: 9.90% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Holcim Ltd, Givaudan SA, Geberit AG
21.10.25 ABB – starke Zahlen und Milliardenverkauf
21.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
21.10.25 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall gesucht
21.10.25 Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
21.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Vor einer wichtigen Hürde
16.10.25 Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?
15.10.25 Logo WHS ASML Q3 Analyse: Starke Zahlen, aber China-Risiko belastet. Kaufen oder abwarten?
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’105.16 18.92 UEBSLU
Short 13’374.15 13.60 B6CSKU
Short 13’913.52 8.50 UJ3S8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’622.70 21.10.2025 17:31:35
Long 12’028.82 19.06 SZEBLU
Long 11’786.48 13.98 SG1BPU
Long 11’264.99 8.80 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Strategiewechsel zahlt sich aus: Quantum eMotion-Aktie im Höhenflug - auch D-Wave Quantum im Blick
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. im Fokus: Sorge um KI-Blase - Finanzjournalist erwartet einen Crash
Milliardendeal: Holcim übernimmt Xella - Aktie mit Gewinnen
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems kommt an die Börse
Nach starkem Anstieg bei Almonty Industries-Aktie - Analysten sehen weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Digitale Kanäle lahmgelegt - Immobilienverkauf an Swiss Life
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT: Nach Kurseinbruch jetzt wieder im Aufwind?
TKMS-Aktie feiert starken Börsengang: Erstkurs der thyssenkrupp-Tochter übertrifft Erwartungen
ams-OSRAM-Aktien weiter durch Spekulation über Meta-Partnerschaft getrieben

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:36 Teamviewer bei Umsatz 2025 und 2026 skeptischer
22:58 Nmecha überragend: BVB siegt bei Kopenhagen und Moukoko
22:45 EU legt Position für Klimakonferenz fest
22:43 Netflix verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen nach Steuerstreit
22:36 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow setzt Rekordkurs fort
22:32 POLITIK: Nato-Generalsekretär reist überraschend zu Trump
22:23 GNW-News: Teva und Prestige Biopharma schließen Lizenzvereinbarung für die Vermarktung von Tuznue® in Europa
22:21 Aktien New York: Dow setzt Rekordkurs fort
22:05 ROUNDUP: EU-Kommission will geplantes Waldschutzgesetz abschwächen
22:04 ROUNDUP: Spanien und Frankreich für weitgehendes Verbrenner-Aus