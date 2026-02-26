Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’914 -0.5%  SPI 19’152 -0.4%  Dow 49’499 0.0%  DAX 25’289 0.5%  Euro 0.9132 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’162 -0.2%  Gold 5’181 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’302 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7739 0.2%  Öl 70.9 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Wie die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: KI-Chip-Wettrennen - Tesla lockt Südkoreas Halbleiter-Elite
Aktien von SpaceX, OpenAI & Anthropic: Dieser Milliarden-Fonds öffnet das Tor zu den Tech-Giganten
SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: KI-Unternehmen schlägt Prognosen bei Gewinn und Umsatz
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
27.02.2026 00:13:51

Japan Shares May Run Out Of Steam On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 1,925 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 58,750-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks likely to weigh. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index added 170.27 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 58,753.39 after trading between 58,577.84 and 59,332.43. Among the actives, Nissan Motor skidded 1.09 percent, while Mazda Motor accelerated 2.41 percent, Toyota Motor vaulted 1.51 percent, Honda Motor improved 0.81 percent, Softbank Group soared 3.99 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rallied 3.32 percent, Mizuho Financial surged 5.12 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial collected 3.35 percent, Mitsubishi Electric perked 0.17 percent, Sony Group spiked 3.22 percent, Panasonic Holdings sank 0.67 percent and Hitachi skyrocketed 5.49 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed but trended lower throughout the day, finally ending on opposite sides of the line.

The Dow perked 17.05 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 49,499.20, while the NASDAQ tumbled 273.70 points or 1.18 percent to end at 22,878.38 and the S&P 500 lost 37.27 points or 0.54 percent to close at 6,908.86.

The pullback on Wall Street came amid a negative reaction to earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA), even though the company reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.

Networking stocks also showed a notable move to the downside, contributing to the slump by the tech-heavy NASDAQ.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices saw early strength Thursday on Mideast tensions but couldn't hold the gains after progress was reported in talks between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was down by $0.11 or 0.2 percent at $65.31 barrel.

Closer to home, Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data this morning. On tap are January numbers for industrial production, retail sales, housing starts and construction orders, as well as February figures for Tokyo area consumer prices.

Industrial output is expected to climb 5.5 percent on month and easing 0.1 percent in December. Sales are seen higher by an annual 0.1 percent after slumping 0.9 percent in the previous month. Housing starts are tipped to fall 1.9 percent on year after losing 1.3 percent a month earlier. Construction orders rallied 20.2 percent on year in December. In January, overall Tokyo inflation was up 1.5 percent on year and core CPI rose 2.0 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .

Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen

Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

I verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

26.02.26 I verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
26.02.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
26.02.26 SMI scheitert erneut an 14.000er-Marke
26.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europa – Positive Stimmung/Straumann – Auf Werbetour
26.02.26 Bitcoin & Ethereum: Kaufen, wenn die Kanonen donnern?
25.02.26 Marktüberblick: MTU und FMC schwächeln nach Zahlen
24.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’486.44 19.69 SJQB8U
Short 14’796.03 13.70 S6XBKU
Short 15’375.79 8.74 STVB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’913.73 26.02.2026 17:30:07
Long 13’355.48 19.97 SH7BGU
Long 13’036.71 13.84 SEUBLU
Long 12’476.40 8.90 SP2B8U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Auf diese US-Aktien setzt die UBS im vierten Quartal 2025
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie dennoch gesucht: Geschäftszahlen verfehlen Erwartungen
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie gefragt: Umsatzerwartung geschlagen - Positive Wachstumsprognose für 2026
Gamesa bleibt im Konzern: Siemens-Energy-Chef setzt auf Sanierung - Aktie stabil
Idorsia-Aktie letztlich höher: Umsatz in 2025 verdoppelt
NVIDIA-Aktie verliert dennoch : Chip-Hersteller wächst weiter explosiv - KI-Geschäft treibt Rekordzahlen
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich höher: Generikaspezialist wächst weiter dank starker Biosimilars
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Wie die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach

Top-Rankings

Q4 2025: Diese Änderungen nahm Carl Icahn an seinem Portfolio vor
So hat Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Im vierten Quartal 2025 hat der Star-Investor Bill Ackman einige Veränderungen in der Zusammense ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
4. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Zurich Insurance im Depot
So hat der Schweizer Versicherungskonzern im vierten Quartal investiert
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:04 TV-Runde zur BW-Landtagswahl - Kandidaten schenken sich nichts
22:55 Epstein-Skandal: Demokraten fordern Vorladung von Minister Lutnick
22:49 WDH: Warner-Verwaltungsrat stuft Paramount-Gebot als 'überlegen' ein
22:42 Demokrat: Justizministerium vertuscht zum Schutz von Trump
22:38 Warner-Verwaltungsrat stuft Paramount-Gebot als 'überlegen' ein
22:30 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stabil - Tech-Werte von Nvidia belastet
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stabil - Tech-Werte von Nvidia belastet
22:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Saint-Gobain auf 'Buy' - Ziel 140 Euro
21:50 Gesetz beschränkt Verwendung von F-Gasen
21:44 ROUNDUP 2: Reiche-Ministerium plant Einschnitte bei der Solarförderung