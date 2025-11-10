|
11.11.2025 00:14:32
Japan Shares May Extend Monday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had plunged nearly 2,200 points or 4.2 percent. The Nikkei 225 now rests just above the 50,900-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism that the end of the U.S. government shutdown in near. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead. The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks, while the automobile producers were mixed. For the day, the index jumped 635.39 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 50,911.76 after trading between 50,392.44 and 50,969.50. Among the actives, Nissan Motor accelerated 2.11 percent, while Mazda Motor stumbled 2.06 percent, Toyota Motor rose 0.42 percent, Honda Motor plunged 4.67 percent, Softbank Group spiked 2.56 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial both collected 0.67 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial added 0.65 percent, Mitsubishi Electric gathered 0.33 percent, Sony Group improved 0.59 percent, Panasonic Holdings perked 0.15 percent and Hitachi rallied 2.15 percent. The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Monday and largely spent most of the sessions firmly in positive territory.
The Dow jumped 381.53 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 47,368.63, while the NASDAQ surged 522.64 points or 2.27 percent to close at 23,527.17 and the S&P 500 rallied 103.63 points or 1.54 percent to end at 6,832.43.
The strength on Wall Street came after the Senate voted to advance legislation to end the government shutdown, which recently became the longest in U.S. history. The Senate voted 60-40 in favor of a temporary funding bill, which would also reverse some of the recent mass federal layoffs.
Several Democratic Senators broke with party leaders in favor of moving forward with the legislation, as it does call for a vote on the extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits.
The end of the shutdown would also lead to the resumption of the release of key U.S. economic data that has recently been withheld.
Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday on the prospects of the U.S. government shutdown coming to a close. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.31 or 0.52 percent at $60.06 per barrel. Closer to home, Japan will release September figures for current account later this morning. The current account surplus is seen at 2.26 trillion yen, down from 246.35 trillion yen in the previous month. Japan also will see October figures for bank lending and the economy watchers current index. Lending is seen steady, higher by 3.8 percent on year. The eco watchers index is expected to show a score of 47.6, up from 47.1 a month earlier.
Mittwoch um 18 Uhr live: Die Illusion der Erinnerung - Wie du Denkfehler im Trading vermeidest
Erfahrung ist wertvoll - doch Erinnerungen sind trügerisch. Sie verzerren, ergänzen oder lassen Details weg, bis ein falsches Bild entsteht. Dieses Webinar zeigt, warum das Gehirn keine objektive Aufzeichnung liefert und wie diese Verzerrungen Trading-Entscheidungen unbewusst beeinflussen.Schnell noch Plätze sichern!
Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer
Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉
Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.
💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerShutdown-Ende in Sicht? SMI und DAX schlussendlich stärker -- US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag mit Gewinnen. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden ebenso wieder mutiger. Die Wall Street begann die Woche fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.