SMI 12’714 0.2%  SPI 16’877 0.2%  Dow 44’369 -0.5%  DAX 22’148 0.5%  Euro 0.9489 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’406 0.3%  Gold 2’904 0.2%  Bitcoin 89’373 2.2%  Dollar 0.9133 0.0%  Öl 75.0 -2.4% 
13.02.2025 00:16:13

Japan Shares May Be Stuck In Neutral On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 175 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 38,960-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, weakness from the automobile producers and a mixed bag from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index improved 162.53 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 38,963.70 after trading between 38,794.24 and 39,102.65.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor plunged 5.88 percent, while Mazda Motor tumbled 1.96 percent, Toyota Motor dropped 0.90 percent, Honda Motor retreated 1.34 percent, Softbank Group rallied 3.79 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial collected 0.32 percent, Mizuho Financial perked 0.17 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial climbed 1.08 percent, Mitsubishi Electric advanced 0.90 percent, Sony Group slumped 1.66 percent, Panasonic Holdings spiked 2.58 percent and Hitachi was up 0.05 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened lower and largely stayed that way, although the NASDAQ peeked up into the green by the close.

The Dow dropped 225.09 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 44,368.56, while the NASDAQ perked 6.10 points or 0.03 percent to close at 19,649.95 and the S&P 500 lost 16.53 points or 0.27 percent to end at 6,051.97.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in January.

The hotter than expected inflation data increased speculation the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates on hold for a prolonged period.

Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a larger than expected increase in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures settled lower by $1.95 or about 2.66 percent at $71.37 a barrel, falling after three successive days of gains.

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Fiserv
✅ Nasdaq Inc
✅ Manhattan Associates

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12.02.25 Logo WHS Roblox Aktie: Enttäuschung nach den Zahlen. Geht der Gaming und Metaverse Boom 2025 weiter?
12.02.25 What’s the Relationship Between Commodity Prices and Inflation?
12.02.25 Silber: Was den jetzigen Markt unterscheidet
12.02.25 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse im Fokus
12.02.25 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
12.02.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch
12.02.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 22‘000-Punkte-Marke überboten
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’225.18 19.53 SS0MDU
Short 13’518.43 13.37 S2S3YU
Short 13’994.78 8.88 3OUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’713.90 12.02.2025 17:31:50
Long 12’164.23 19.53 B78S8U
Long 11’891.77 13.73 BNQSGU
Long 11’347.22 8.67 BS2S7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie im Sturzflug: Experte warnt und rät zum Verkauf
Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Die weltweit grössten Staatspleiten
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen-Aktie verliert kräftig: Wieder Quartalsverlust
Siemens Energy bleibt auf Kurs: Jahresziele 2024/25 bestätigt - Aktie legt zu
BYD Aktie News: BYD gewinnt am Mittwochnachmittag kräftig
BYD-Aktie erreicht nach Bekanntgabe von KI-Kooperation mit DeepSeek Allzeithoch
Schindler-Aktie zieht an: Gewinnsteigerung in 2024
Firefly Neuroscience-Aktie im Rally-Modus: Kooperation mit NVIDIA lässt Anleger zugreifen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
