|
01.10.2025 01:17:47
Japan Shares Due For Support On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, surrendering more than 810 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 44,930-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside as investors figure to wait and see is the U.S. government can avert a shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.
The Nikkei finished modestly lower again on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.
For the day, the index slumped 111.12 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 44,932.63 after trading between 44,733.60 and 45,126.23. Among the actives, Nissan Motor added 0.78 percent, while Mazda Motor shed 0.64 percent, Toyota Motor sank 0.71 percent, Honda Motor tanked 2.11 percent, Softbank Group tumbled 1.86 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rallied 2.88 percent, Mizuho Financial collected 1.38 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial jumped 1.73 percent, Mitsubishi Electric strengthened 1.63 percent, Sony Group fell 0.21 percent, Panasonic Holdings rose 0.37 percent and Hitachi gained 0.31 percent.
The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages spent all of Tuesday under water until the very end, when they crept up into positive territory.
The Dow climbed 81.82 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 46,397.89, while the NASDAQ added 68.86 points or 0.30 percent to end at 22,660.01 and the S&P 500 gained 27.25 points or 0.41 percent to close at 6,688.46.
The choppy trading for much of the day came as traders kept an eye on Washington, where lawmakers are struggling to reach an agreement to avert a government shutdown.
The late-day strength on Wall Street reflected hopes lawmakers will reach a last-minute agreement, as they often do, or optimism that a government shutdown will not have a major impact on the economy.
Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a Conference Board report showing a bigger than expected decrease by its reading on U.S. consumer confidence in the month of September.
Crude oil declined sharply on Tuesday, extending recent losses as excess supply concerns continue to linger due to the anticipated production increase by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $1.08 or 1.70 percent at $62.37 per barrel.
Closer to home, the Bank of Japan will release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment later this morning. The large manufacturing index is expected to show a score of +14, up from +13 in the previous three months. The outlook is pegged at +13, up from +12. Large all-industry capex was seen higher by 11.5 percent in Q2.
Let’s talk about Börsenjahr 2025 | Börsentag Zürich 2025
Ein besonderes Highlight des Börsentag Zürich 2025 war die grosse Diskussionsrunde mit:
👉 Thomas B. Kovacs (Sparkojote)
👉 Robert Halver (Baader Bank)
👉 Tim Schäfer (Finanzblogger, New York)
👉 Lars Erichsen (Börsencoach & YouTuber)
👉 David Kunz (COO, BX Swiss)
Gemeinsam analysieren sie die Entwicklungen an den Finanzmärkten 2025, teilen Einschätzungen zu aktuellen Trends und geben spannende Einblicke für Anleger.
📌 Themen im Fokus:
🔹Welche Krisen & geopolitischen Risiken beschäftigen die Märkte wirklich?
🔹Wie wirken sich Zölle speziell auf die Schweiz und ihre Exportwirtschaft aus?
🔹Zinspolitik: Unterschiede zwischen USA, Europa und Schweiz.
🔹Aktien vs. Immobilien: Welche Assetklasse lohnt sich 2025 mehr?
🔹Künstliche Intelligenz – Hype oder langfristiger Wachstumstreiber?
🔹Gold vs. Bitcoin: Welches Asset ist der bessere Schutz im Depot?
🔹Inflation, Liquidität und Notenbanken: Warum Sachwerte profitieren.
🔹Blick in die Glaskugel: Wo stehen Aktien & Krypto Ende 2025?
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMöglicher US-Shutdown im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich dennoch im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- China-Börsen vor Feiertagspause fest - Japan mit Verlusten
Am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen legten im Dienstagshandel moderat zu. In Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}