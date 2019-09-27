"Japan Media Arts Distributed Museum": Latest Exhibition Held at Haneda Airport with Augmented Reality Installation Portraying Tokyo's Feudal Past

TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agency for Cultural Affairs is using Tokyo's Haneda Airport to stage the latest exhibition in the "Japan Media Arts Distributed Museum" project, an initiative launched by the governmental branch to demonstrate media arts/Japanese cultures at about 10 airports and other institutions. The Haneda event ties in with another exhibition under way at the airport involving the National Museum of Japanese History.

Overview of Exhibition at Haneda Airport

Dates & Time: Wednesday, September 11, to Friday, September 27, 2019 (1st year of Reiwa)

*An artwork experience section opens to the public there between 11:30 and 18:30 on these dates.

Location: near the Haneda Nihonbashi Bridge, 5th Floor, International Terminal, Haneda Airport

Content: An installation developed by the AR3Bros., a trio of Japanese augmented reality (AR) creators, with the motifs of artworks "Edo Scenes Folding Screens" and "Edobashi Hirokoji (Edo Bridge Grand Avenue) Diorama." These works portraying the feudal period of Edo (old Tokyo) are owned by the National Museum of Japanese History. A section is set up at the exhibition to enable visitors to have an interactive experience with the installation by using AR devices.

Official website: https://jmadm.jp/en/

The Agency for Cultural Affairs has been hosting the "Japan Media Arts Distributed Museum" series of exhibitions at about 10 airports and other places, as part of its new project to demonstrate media arts/Japanese cultures at gateways to the country's different regions. This event at Haneda Airport follows the first exhibition, which was held at New Chitose Airport near Sapporo in northern Japan. The Haneda segment of the "Distributed Museum" project is organized in collaboration with another exhibition under way at the airport, titled "HANEDA x REKIHAKU: Think Japan" and jointly hosted by Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation and the history museum known by its abbreviated name of REKIHAKU.

The installation, titled "Find Iemitsu (Shogun Tokugawa Iemitsu) from the Folding Screens, and you will experience the Edo period with AR technology," produced by the creative unit AR3Bros. using AR technology. The artists and creators featured in this series capture cultural resources borne out of various local milieus through their fresh perspectives and display them in places like airports, which serve as gateways to these regions. By showcasing the works of media arts, the organizers are inviting visitors to explore the true spirit of these cultures throughout their travels.

The organizers are also planning to hold other events at Haneda Airport in the future. Their details will be announced when confirmed.

Information on upcoming exhibitions in the series, including the names of host airports, will be updated when confirmed.

