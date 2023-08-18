JanOne Technologies Announces Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'829 -0.5%  SPI 14'301 -0.4%  Dow 34'501 0.1%  DAX 15'574 -0.7%  Euro 0.9596 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'213 -0.4%  Gold 1'889 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'984 -1.7%  Dollar 0.8821 0.0%  Öl 84.8 1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Opendoor Technologies58935107Geberit3017040NVIDIA994529
Top News
Ein Jahr nach Führungswechsel: So haben sich MicroStrategys Bitcoin-Bestände seit dem Abgang von Michael Saylor entwickelt
Neuer Job? So können Arbeitgeber neuen Mitarbeitern den Einstieg erleichtern
Polkadot kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Polkadot-Handel
Privatanleger aufgepasst: Riskante Rohstoff-Investments
BlueBay-Anlagechef Mark Dowding: Darum dürfte sich die Fed mit Zinssenkungen noch lange Zeit lassen
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Aktie [Valor: 49991647 / ISIN: US47089W1045]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.08.2023 01:00:00

JanOne Technologies Announces Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules

Appliance Recycling Centers Of America
0.75 USD -6.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing non-addicting pain killers and treatments for underlying causes of pain, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for the purchase and sale of 899,348 shares of the Company's common stock (or prefunded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $0.8811 per share of common stock (or prefunded warrant) in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the Company will issue unregistered warrants to purchase 899,348 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.7561 per share. The warrants are exercisable immediately and have a term of exercise equal to five years. The closing of the registered direct offering and the concurrent private placement is expected to occur on or about August 22, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

JanOne (PRNewsfoto/JanOne)

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offerings are expected to be approximately $790,000, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock, prefunded warrants and shares of common stock underlying the prefunded warrants described above (but not the warrants issued in the concurrent private placement or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) are being offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251645) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on December 29, 2020. The offering of the shares of common stock and prefunded warrants is made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 865-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The warrants described above are being issued in a concurrent private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About JanOne Inc. 

JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions that it believes can help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids. Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to closing of the offerings and satisfaction of closing conditions, the expected gross proceeds from the offerings and statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offerings, as well as statements relating to the statements that JAN 101 will treat PAD, that JAN 123 will treat CRPS, the timing of the commencement of further clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for JAN 123, that upon approval JAN 101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope" "should", "would", "may", "potential" and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect JanOne's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by JanOne, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause JanOne's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in JanOne's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and JanOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. JanOne cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media Contact

Investor Relations
IR@janone.com
1-800-400-2247

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/janone-technologies-announces-registered-direct-offering-priced-at-the-market-under-nasdaq-rules-301904870.html

SOURCE JanOne Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation in den USA und in Europa? Und welche Auswirkungen hat diese auf die aktuelle Marktlage?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wie sich die anstehenden Wahlen in den USA auf die Märkte auswirken könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.08.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia
18.08.23 Marktüberblick: Banken und Versicherer trotzen Kursschwäche
18.08.23 SMI gibt weiter nach
18.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Abwärtsdruck hält an
17.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
17.08.23 EUR/USD: Fed-Protokolle bringen keine Klarheit – Anleger auf der Hut
17.08.23 USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV
16.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'233.15 19.64 97SSMU
Short 11'468.30 13.76 3VSSMU
Short 11'864.06 8.96 DSSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'829.29 18.08.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'353.74 19.46 AOSSMU
Long 10'104.78 13.50 5SSMZU
Long 9'673.46 8.78 5SSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie gibt ab: Pläne für Sandoz-Abspaltung werden konkreter
UBS-Aktie schwächer: US-Ausschuss setzt Credit Suisse wegen Nazi-Vermögen unter Druck - Neue Länderverantwortliche in Europa
CATL-Batterie für E-Autos: 400 Kilometer Reichweite in zehn Minuten
Sorgen um China: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mit roten Vorzeichen
In diese US-Aktien hat die UBS im zweiten Quartal 2023 investiert
u-blox-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Gewinnwarnung für das Gesamtjahr
Meyer Burger-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Im ersten Halbjahr tief in roten Zahlen
Millionendiebstahl bei Hackerangriff auf Solana-basierte Wallets
DocMorris-Aktie knüpft an Kursgewinne vom Vortag an
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris schiebt sich am Vormittag vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit