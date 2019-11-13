Janio, MDEC collaborate to drive digital transformation of Malaysia's SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Janio has been appointed as Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Sdn Bhd's (MDEC) cross-border eCommerce initiative partner to help drive Malaysia's National eCommerce Strategic Roadmap (NESR). As MDEC's partner, Janio helps Malaysian small-medium enterprises grow abroad by providing cross-border logistics solutions which can deliver their products throughout Southeast Asia.

Developed in 1996 by the Malaysian government, MDEC is working to drive digital transformation across all sectors in Malaysia, including small-medium enterprises (SMEs). Among their initiatives is onboarding more merchants onto the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ).

The DFTZ is an electronic world trade platform designed to facilitate exports for Malaysian SMEs by providing platforms, e-fulfilment activities and enhanced trade facilitation measures. Janio's logistics network within the DFTZ enables Malaysian SMEs exports to reach their international customers.

To help MDEC drive the NESR further, Janio has also been collaborating with MDEC to hold events to actively bring more Malaysian businesses onboard eCommerce and the DFTZ.

At these events, Janio shared insights to help enhance merchants' use of cross-border eCommerce and how to make use of Southeast Asia's international eCommerce opportunities. These events include the Sarawak eCommerce Forum, Karnival Inovasi ICT Terengganu and a recent event on 31st October in Kuala Lumpur called "Let's Go Global: Making it Big in Indonesia via eCommerce."

Janio also links Malaysian SMEs to various eCommerce partners such as JDID and Avana. Through these partners, Malaysia's merchants can obtain tools and expertise across the entire eCommerce ecosystem including international market entry and online marketplace listings, and more.

Carol Fung, Head of SME Adoption at MDEC, mentioned, "Janio has been a big help in executing SME adoption programs to drive the NESR forward, particularly in helping merchants access international markets like Indonesia."

"We're looking forward to collaborating with MDEC to help more businesses expand into cross-border eCommerce," said Syed Ali Ridha Madihid, Chief Operating Officer of Janio Asia.

