Janio and idEA Collaborate to Drive Indonesia's eCommerce Expansion Beyond Borders

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Janio has formalised a partnership with the Indonesian eCommerce Association (idEA) to help Indonesian eCommerce players grow beyond national borders and into other Southeast Asian markets.

With Indonesia's eCommerce industry expecting to swell to USD 53 billion in five years, the archipelago has a lot of untapped potential when it comes to eCommerce exports. During the "Global Sources for Global Market" symposium, organised by idEA and Global Sources Electronics Indonesia (GSEI) on the 5th of December, Syed Ali Ridha Madihid, COO and Co-Founder Janio, shared the main challenges of unlocking this export potential. "When trying to reach the diverse Southeast Asian market, eCommerce players tend to have difficulties in selecting the right shipping partner because the best service providers tend to be localised and specialised."

Because of this, Ali says that this fragmented market presents an opportunity for players like Janio to step in. "Janio helps to ease this process by providing the technology that integrates the logistics supply chain and makes the end-to-end shipping experience seamless." With this solution, eCommerce players in Indonesia can deliver their parcels internationally as if they were shipping domestically.

According to the Deputy for Coordination in the Creative Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Competitiveness of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of Indonesia, the Government's vision is to make Indonesia the biggest digital economy among Southeast Asian countries in 2020. To make it happen, the eCommerce industry needs support from all parties in the ecosystem. Ignatius Untung, the Chairman of idEA said, "Indonesia has a strong foundation to grow and reach this vision: Indonesia has around 50% of Southeast Asia's eCommerce market share, and with players like Janio stepping up to the task, we can help Indonesian eCommerce players reach their dreams of becoming regional powerhouses."

About Janio:

Janio is a cross-border logistics service provider that simplifies e-commerce deliveries in Southeast Asia. Combining technology with market knowledge, Janio provides an effective end-to-end logistics solution, including international cash-on-delivery and customs clearance, where shippers can manage international shipments on a single platform. For more information, please visit https://www.janio.asia

