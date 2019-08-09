Janet Layug Joins the TLF Family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TLF (TAKE LIFE FURTHER) Apparel announced the signing of Janet Layug, Fitness Icon, 9x IFBB Bikini Pro Champion, and 2019 Arnold Bikini Champion to their new team of elite athletes.

Layug adds, "I have followed TLF for several years and have witnessed their amazing evolution as a brand. TLF is a true statement of standout style activewear that fits and performs as good as it looks, and as important to me is what they represent. Their motto to TAKE LIFE FURTHER™ and REDEFINE IMPOSSIBLE™ is something I live by each day as I continue to push myself to be the very best in my sport and everyday life, while at the same time inspiring and motivating others to push themselves past what they believe is possible."

Chris Ferguson, TLF CEO, states "Janet is arguably one of the most recognized and admired bikini athletes in the world. She is considered one of the best in her sport and a top contender for this year's 2019 Ms. Olympia Bikini Championship." Ferguson adds, "Janet represents the highest-caliber in dedication and work ethic, which she puts into her lifestyle and training to be the best. Janet's multi-year partnership represents our entrance into uniting with the world's best to represent TLF's brand. Janet is an essential part of our new team of athletes and ambassadors that will help motivate and inspire people to find their inner greatness and Redefine Their Impossible. What a great place to begin! You simply cannot ask for anything more in a TLF athlete and we look forward to our future as we grow together".

About TLF: TLF was originated with a single focus of pushing past one's boundaries and limitations to Take Life Further and Redefine Impossible. Pioneering a new category in athletic and lifestyle apparel with products engineered for your toughest training sessions that are also designed to carry you through the rest of your day or wherever life takes you. This new revolution in apparel is what we refer to as GYM TO STREET GEAR - REDEFINED™. TLF products are distributed globally through retailers and its website http://www.TLFapparel.com

