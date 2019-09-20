+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Janesville VW Offers Discounted Prices on new Volkswagen Sedans throughout October 2019

JANESVILLE, Wis., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volkswagen has long been an iconic model brand in the United States, largely because of the high amounts of performance and efficiency that its vehicles tout, sedans especially. Shoppers who have their eyes on the new VW Jetta or Passat are encouraged to visit Janesville-based dealership Frank Boucher Volkswagen, which is currently offering discounts and incentives on both.

Customers can lease the 2019 Jetta sedan's S trim from $134 per month for a 39-month term, assuming a down payment of $2,999. Those looking for more space inside and power from their vehicles are encouraged to check out the 2019 Volkswagen Passat, whose Wolfsburg trim is on sale at Janesville VW. Eligible drivers can lease this model at a price starting at $259 per month for 39 months, also with a $2,999.

Monthly payments will vary from driver to driver, however, and to expedite the purchasing process, customers are advised to apply for credit financing on the dealership's website. All information that is shared with Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville is securely encrypted.

Those interested in buying or leasing a new VW Jetta or Passat should also test drive their desired models at Janesville VW. To do this, all members of the public are encouraged to contact the dealership to schedule an appointment, either online at janesvillevw.com or over the phone at 855-890-2064. Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville is located at 4001 Milton Avenue in Janesville, Wisconsin.

 

SOURCE Frank Boucher Volkswagen

