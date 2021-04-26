Jan Wieck, Former Postgres Core Team Member, Joins Crunchy Data

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data — the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL products, support, and training — is pleased to welcome Jan Wieck to the Crunchy Data team to focus on continued innovation in PostgreSQL, the world's most advanced open source database.

Wieck began contributing to PostgreSQL in 1996 and previously served as a member of the PostgreSQL Global Development Group Core Team. He designed and implemented Slony, an early data replication system for PostgreSQL, and worked on many of the foundational PostgreSQL features, including the query rewrite rule system, the procedural languages PL/pgSQL and PL/Tcl, foreign keys, bgwriter, the statistics collector, the TOAST system and more.

Crunchy Data is a leading contributor to the PostgreSQL open source project. In joining Crunchy Data, Wieck will be working with other PostgreSQL contributors such as Tom Lane, Peter Geoghegan, Stephen Frost, Joe Conway, Jonathan Katz and more . Wieck has been working full time as a PostgreSQL engineer and consultant since 2000.

"Jan's joining further expands the depth of Crunchy Data's Postgres expertise and talent and is a demonstration of commitment to the open source Postgres project," said Stephen Frost, Chief Technology Officer at Crunchy Data. "I look forward to working with Jan to continue Postgres' role as the world's most advanced open source database and to bring new features and capabilities to this amazing project."

"Crunchy Data is a leader in open source Postgres. I'm enthusiastic to work more closely with the team of respected Postgres contributors at Crunchy Data, as well as the broader Postgres community. Postgres has always been more than a product to me," said Wieck.

PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source, object-relational database system with more than 25 years of active development and a strong global development community. Commercial enterprises and government agencies with a focus on advanced data management benefit from PostgreSQL's proven architecture and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and cost effectiveness.

Crunchy Data is committed to building the PostgreSQL community by actively supporting and contributing core database enhancements to the PostgreSQL Global Development Group.

