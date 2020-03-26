26.03.2020 04:40:00

Jammin' 92 To Offer Free On-Air Ad Space

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- These are ever changing times that everyone is trying to cope with.  At Jammin' 92 we are always striving to give back to the community. 

We understand that a lot of businesses have been hit hard by the recent events.  For a limited time, Jammin' 92 is offering local businesses free advertising space on the station.  Advertising space is limited to thirty seconds in length, and is open to all businesses that are eligible. 

Eligible businesses are those that noticed a decline of sales due to recent events, and that allowed to remain open during the shelter in place orders. Business can be a brick and mortar location or an online marketplace.  The business must be headquartered in, or have a presence in any northeast Ohio city.

Ads will air on Jammin' 92 and target northeast Ohio region between regularly scheduled programming. Ads will run in no particular order or priority for two weeks longer than the last day of the shelter in place orders. Interested businesses should direct their inquiry to sales@jammin92.com  Attention: Free Ad Space

Jammin' 92 is a "reboot" of the station with the same name that was popular in the nineties.  Jammin' 92 streams current mainstream music to many devices including iPhone and Android platforms via the free Jammin' 92 app.

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jammin-92-to-offer-free-on-air-ad-space-301030158.html

SOURCE Jammin 92

