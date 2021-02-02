SMI 10’804 0.6%  SPI 13’477 0.7%  Dow 30’799 1.9%  DAX 13’835 1.6%  Euro 1.0805 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’590 1.7%  Gold 1’838 -1.2%  Bitcoin 31’869 5.9%  Dollar 0.8985 0.2%  Öl 57.4 2.2% 
02.02.2021 20:29:00

James Scott Farrin Expands Operations into South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in North Carolina, is now also fighting for victims who need justice in South Carolina. The firm recently opened a new office in Greenville. South Carolinians who have been hurt or have lost a loved one due to a car wreck, an accident at work, medical malpractice, a defective product, or other forms of personal injury are urged to contact the new Greenville office for a free case evaluation.

(PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of James Scott Farr)

Heading the office is attorney and Shareholder Walter McBrayer Wood, a Greenville County native. "I've spent half of my career serving South Carolinians," says Wood, who is returning to South Carolina after working from the firm's headquarters in Durham, N.C. "It's an honor to be back home, helping folks through trying times." Wood was born in Greer and previously worked in Columbia, Barnwell, and Georgetown.

Veteran attorney Michael B. Eller is also staffing the new Greenville office. Eller has been advocating for South Carolinians for over 15 years. He draws on his experience as both a solo practitioner and large firm attorney to lead personal injury and workers' compensation clients throughout the complex process.

President James S. Farrin is excited to bring the firm into South Carolina. "Our greatest satisfaction comes from making a difference in clients' lives," says Farrin. "Now, we are proud to fight for those who need a voice in South Carolina, too."

About The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has served over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.

Contact Information

David Chamberlin
33 Villa Road
Suite 106
Greenville, SC 29615
866-900-7078
https://www.farrin.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-scott-farrin-expands-operations-into-south-carolina-301220545.html

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 267.10
2.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 423.40
2.69 %
CS Group 12.09
2.46 %
Alcon 66.52
2.18 %
LafargeHolcim 49.98
2.10 %
Lonza Grp 573.80
0.14 %
Swisscom 484.20
0.06 %
Roche Hldg G 311.55
-0.08 %
Novartis 80.64
-0.30 %
Givaudan 3’596.00
-1.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:02
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:01
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
14:58
Vontobel: Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Callable Single BRCs
14:30
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
09:47
SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Julius Bär-Aktie verliert kräftig: Deutlich höherer Gewinn in 2020 - Arbeitsplatzabbau
Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: EMA prüft Roche-Antikörper-Medikament für Einsatz gegen Corona
Die Wahrscheinlichkeit des Unwahrscheinlichen: Darum ist die Corona-Pandemie kein "Schwarzer Schwan"
Clariant-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Machtkampf findet ein Ende
Robinhood schränkt Handel mit Gamestop-Aktien weiter ein - Gamestop-Aktien auf Talfahrt
So rückt der Blockchain- & Bitcoin-Boom Krypto-Aktien in den Fokus
Erst Gamestop, nun Silber? Hobby-Spekulanten drängen in Rohstoffmarkt
AstraZeneca liefert der EU nun doch mehr Impfstoff - Aktie höher
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Batteriesystem für Lastwagen und Busse lanciert
Goldman Sachs-Experte: Was der Bitcoin für seinen weiteren Erfolg braucht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht Gewinne -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
An der Wall Street greifen Anleger am zweiten Handelstag der Woche zu. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Dienstag Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost herrschte am Dienstag Zuversicht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit