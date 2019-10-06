NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James J Hanrahan Joins The Beverly Park Group to Accelerate Their Self Storage Investment Platform

James J Hanrahan, formerly with RHW Capital Management Group and a founding partner at Store Here Self Storage, has joined The Beverly Park Group as a Managing Principal and Director of Self Storage Acquisitions. With over 20 years of real estate investment experience he has worked with some of the largest self-storage providers in growing and managing the operations and has participated in the acquisition and disposition of over 250 self storage facilities. At BPG, James will oversee the sourcing, negotiations, market research and due diligence of the real estate acquisitions and investments.

"The Beverly Park Group is bringing together some of the best real estate and investment individuals with a proven track record of performance. I am thrilled to be joining forces with William Lappas and his group to build a solid self storage investment portfolio", said James J Hanrahan.

"We are very honored and excited to have James join our team at Beverly Park Group. James and I have worked together since 2012 on self storage acquisitions and I believe he is one of the best in the business. James is a great addition to our team of real estate professionals and we look forward to a prosperous future together" said William Lappas.

The Beverly Park Group was originally formed to manage the real estate portfolio for a west coast-based family office and grow assets under management with the primary goal of long term capital preservation. BPG's Principals have discovered that other family offices and investors found value in leveraging the team's investment management experience and our founders now allow other carefully selected family offices, institutions, and UHNW investors to co-invest alongside the Woodbridge Family Office and its principal investors on select opportunities. The principals also co-invest with other families where there is specialized expertise and a proven track record in core competencies outside of our own. BPG's Principals have on average over 20 years of real estate experience plus other related financial expertise

