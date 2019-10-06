+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
06.10.2019 21:00:00

James J Hanrahan Joins The Beverly Park Group to Accelerate Their Self Storage Investment Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James J Hanrahan Joins The Beverly Park Group to Accelerate Their Self Storage Investment Platform

James J Hanrahan, formerly with RHW Capital Management Group and a founding partner at Store Here Self Storage, has joined The Beverly Park Group as a Managing Principal and Director of Self Storage Acquisitions. With over 20 years of real estate investment experience he has worked with some of the largest self-storage providers in growing and managing the operations and has participated in the acquisition and disposition of over 250 self storage facilities. At BPG, James will oversee the sourcing, negotiations, market research and due diligence of the real estate acquisitions and investments.

"The Beverly Park Group is bringing together some of the best real estate and investment individuals with a proven track record of performance. I am thrilled to be joining forces with William Lappas and his group to build a solid self storage investment portfolio", said James J Hanrahan.

"We are very honored and excited to have James join our team at Beverly Park Group. James and I have worked together since 2012 on self storage acquisitions and I believe he is one of the best in the business. James is a great addition to our team of real estate professionals and we look forward to a prosperous future together" said William Lappas.

The Beverly Park Group was originally formed to manage the real estate portfolio for a west coast-based family office and grow assets under management with the primary goal of long term capital preservation. BPG's Principals have discovered that other family offices and investors found value in leveraging the team's investment management experience and our founders now allow other carefully selected family offices, institutions, and UHNW investors to co-invest alongside the Woodbridge Family Office and its principal investors on select opportunities. The principals also co-invest with other families where there is specialized expertise and a proven track record in core competencies outside of our own. BPG's Principals have on average over 20 years of real estate experience plus other related financial expertise

For more information call James J. Hanrahan at:
C: (310) 259.2153
O: (949) 424.2113 x55
or visit http://www.beverlyparkgroup.com
LinkedIn

 

SOURCE The Beverly Park Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
04.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf RWE AG
04.10.19
Vontobel: Mit reduziertem Risiko am Kurspotenzial der Versicherer partizipieren
04.10.19
US-Zinshoffnungen helfen SMI aus dem Keller
04.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend / Novartis – Kursrutsch aus dem Trendkanal?
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei Handelsdeal zwischen USA und China: Diese Währungen sollten Anleger im Blick behalten
Hier ist Tesla das meist verkaufte Auto
Marc Cuban: Amazon-Aktien im Wert von einer Milliarde
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Hohe Mining-Zeit - Brand in Bitcoin-Farm dafür verantwortlich?
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
KW 40: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Lukrativer Payment-Markt: PayPal verschafft sich Zugang zu China
ARYZTA-Aktie hebt ab: ARYZTA verkauft Mehrheit seiner Picard-Beteiligung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB