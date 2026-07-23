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James Hardie Industries Aktie 1315787 / US47030M1062

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23.07.2026 08:39:38

James Hardie Sees Rise In Q1 Results With Better-Than-Anticipated Net Sales

James Hardie Industries
22.90 EUR -3.38%
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(RTTNews) - James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX, JHX.AX), a building materials company, reported a rise in the preliminary first quarter results.

Aaron Erter, CEO of James Hardie said: "Our first quarter results are expected to exceed our prior guidance, primarily as a result of better-than-expected sales in Siding & Trim. Siding & Trim net sales reflected strong sell-through and underlying demand for our products. Our performance in Deck, Rail & Accessories was driven by channel inventory normalization and sell-through that improved throughout the quarter."

For the three-month period to June 30 (first-quarter of fiscal 2027), the company expects net income of $102 million to $104 million. Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be $399 million to $407 million, higher than the earlier guidance of $354 million to $375 million.

James Hardie now projects net sales of $1.449 billion to $1.475 billion, better than the earlier guidance of $1.315 billion to $1.354 billion. The company now projects net sales of $846 million to $860 million from the Siding & Trim business, compared with the prior expectation of $758 to $781 million.

The company now anticipates net sales of $296 million to $305 million from the DR&A business, higher than the earlier guidance of $291 million to $300 million.

For fiscal 2026, James Hardie had posted net income of $62.6 million, with net sales of $899.9 million.

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