Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’495 0.2%  SPI 18’595 0.3%  Dow 49’442 0.6%  DAX 25’352 0.3%  Euro 1 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’041 0.6%  Gold 4’617 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76’792 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8034 0.4%  Öl 64 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Helvetia Baloise46664220AMD903491Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Visier: Tesla Semi im Rampenlicht - Video zeigt Fortschritte beim Schnellladen
US-Ökonom Peter Schiff kritisiert Strategys Bitcoin-Strategie scharf
Hybrid replizierende ETFs: Chancen und Risiken im Blick
AMD-Aktie 2026 im Check: Experte warnt vor turbulenten Zeiten für NVIDIA-Rivalen
Meta Platforms-Aktie im Fokus: Kooperation mit Google könnte NVIDIA unter Druck setzen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

James Hardie Industries Aktie 1315787 / US47030M1062

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.01.2026 04:16:42

James Hardie Industries To Close Manufacturing Facilities In Fontana And Summerville

James Hardie Industries
22.90 EUR -3.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX, JHX.AX) announced new measures to optimize its manufacturing footprint as part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence through the Hardie Operating System or HOS.

As part of these actions, the company will close its manufacturing facilities in Fontana, California, and Summerville, South Carolina within the next 60 days. The operations from these sites, which represent approximately 6% of James Hardie's year-to-date North American volume, will be absorbed by other facilities. Importantly, the Fontana site's Innovation and Research & Development functions will remain in operation.

The company expects these closures and optimization initiatives to deliver annualized cost savings of approximately $25 million beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027. These savings will be driven by reduced fixed costs and improved utilization across the remaining manufacturing network. They are incremental to any cost synergy savings related to the recent AZEK acquisition.

James Hardie anticipates incurring one-time pre-tax charges of approximately $40 million to $44 million in connection with the closures and optimization actions. These charges will primarily consist of employee severance, benefits, transition-related costs, contract termination, and facility exit costs, as well as asset impairments and other non-cash charges.

The company expects these one-time charges to be recognized mainly in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, split approximately evenly between cash and non-cash items.

In connection with this announcement, James Hardie reaffirmed its guidance for the third quarter and full year of fiscal year 2026.

Nachrichten zu James Hardie Industries PLC (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten