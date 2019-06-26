|
26.06.2019 00:30:00
Jaguar Boerne Features Inventory of Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar Models
BOERNE, Texas, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jaguar brand promises an elite level of performance, luxury and class at every turn and Jaguar Boerne will help luxury car shoppers find a Jaguar to fit their budget. With an inventory of Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar models at the dealership, budget-minded luxury car shoppers will have the opportunity to save on a high-quality, pre-owned Jaguar without fear of a lemon after a vehicle meets the necessary requirements of the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program.
Potential owners who get behind the wheel of a Jaguar car or crossover expect nothing but the best and the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program will ensure that consumers who are in search of a pre-owned vehicle will enjoy those Jaguar-brand benefits. To qualify as a Certified Pre-Owned model, a used Jaguar model must pass a rigorous 165-point inspection by Jaguar-certified technicians that examines electrical and mechanical elements to ensure it meets strict standards. In addition to a detailed inspection, Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar entries are taken on a road test to ensure repairs have been done correctly and each model will include a vehicle history report that details, service history, mileage, ownership history and more.
To ensure that Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned cars and crossovers are protected, each model will come standard with a limited 7-year and 100,000-mile warranty that will cover a majority of repairs down the road. Jaguar 24-Hour Roadside Assistance is an added feature when luxury car shoppers choose a Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar. When the time comes to sell a Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar, the warranty is transferrable.
Luxury car shoppers who would like to learn more about Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar models available at Jaguar Boerne and the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program can visit the dealership online at http://www.jaguarboerne.com. Individuals who prefer a more personal interaction can contact a dealership representative directly by calling 888-837-6117.
SOURCE Jaguar Boerne
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt beendete den Handel wenig bewegt. Dagegen gaben der deutsche Leitindex sowie die Börsen in Fernost am Dienstag nach. In den USA dominierten Abschläge das Bild.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}