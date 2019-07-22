+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
22.07.2019 23:15:00

Jagged Peak Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Operational Update Conference Call

DENVER, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 earnings and operational update after market close on August 8, 2019, and will host a conference call to discuss those results and updates on August 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). 

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Jagged Peak Energy Inc.)

To join the live, interactive call, please dial 1-877-823-8605 (1-647-689-5644 international) with the conference ID 7790428. The call will be webcast live and accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through August 16, 2019 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (1-416-621-4642 international) with the passcode 7790428. Additionally, a replay will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conference call. 

About Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas.  For more information, visit our website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jagged-peak-energy-schedules-second-quarter-2019-earnings-and-operational-update-conference-call-300888959.html

SOURCE Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zum Wochenstart leicht im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX präsentierte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag moderat im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten mit Verlusten in die neue Woche.

