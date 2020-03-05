Jacobs Wins Major High-Speed Rail Contract in Sweden

DALLAS, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a framework contract by the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket), to provide strategic consultancy services for the new high-speed railway lines planned between Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö in Sweden.

Jacobs will provide technical advice and services across planning, system, design and delivery of the three ongoing projects. Improving connectivity between the major cities, the new high-speed railway lines are expected to increase capacity and resiliency in the railway system, create more sustainable travel and freight transport and, promote regional development and greater access to international markets.

"Jacobs has significant global experience supporting local authorities and regions in the planning and delivery of their large-scale high-speed rail initiatives," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa Donald Morrison. "Sweden's vision for a new generation railway is an exciting opportunity to provide cleaner, faster transport capacity and connectivity in the regions, and stimulate economic development."

The Swedish Transport Administration is planning to develop new main lines between Stockholm-Malmö and Stockholm-Gothenburg – starting with the East Link for Järna-Linköping (approximately 150 kilometers), Göteborg-Borås (approximately 60 kilometers) and Hässleholm-Lund (approximately 70 kilometers). These initial projects can potentially form part of a 660-kilometer high-speed rail network with a cost estimated at $23.8 billion (SEK230 Billion, price level 2016-05) by Swedish Transport Administration, that will connect the southern parts of Sweden to create additional capacity and reduce inter-city journey times with fast and sustainable transport.

"Today, our main lines are overcrowded, and greater capacity will add to our sustainable transportation solutions," said Swedish Transport Administration Program Director Peter Uneklint. "Expanding the railway network will bring Sweden closer together and create new opportunities for people and businesses. We are looking forward to applying Jacobs' global experience in high-speed rail to support us in finding the right solutions for Sweden."

