17.01.2020 13:45:00

Jacobs to Hold Its Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) plans to release its fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings results prior to market open on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, and plans to host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET, during which management will make a brief presentation focusing on the company's results and operating trends.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call and view accompanying slides at www.jacobs.com.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For additional information contact:

Investors:
Jonathan Doros, 817-239-3457
jonathan.doros@jacobs.com

Media:
Marietta Hannigan, 214-920-8035 
marietta.hannigan@jacobs.com 

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-to-hold-its-fiscal-first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-300988526.html

SOURCE Jacobs

