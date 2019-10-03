Jacobs to Deliver Program Management Services for New Manila International Airport

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) has been selected by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) as program management consultant for the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) project in Bulacan, the Philippines.

One of the largest and most ambitious infrastructure projects in the country, the entire development includes construction of a new terminal, four runways and airport support facilities spread out over almost 6,200 acres (2,500 hectares) in the province of Bulacan. When complete, the airport will accommodate up to 100 million passengers per year and will significantly ease passenger and air traffic congestion at Manila's existing Ninoy Aquino International Airport. SMC is investing approximately $14 billion USD (PHP 734 billion) into the project with the first phase to be operational within six years.

"This is a transformative project for the people of the Philippines, boosting employment opportunities and unlocking trade and tourism potential in the region," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Asia Pacific and Middle East Senior Vice President and General Manager Patrick Hill. "Our appointment is an opportunity to leverage our significant aviation design and program management experience to deliver a sustainable and world-class aviation hub that supports the Philippines' growth aspirations long into the future."

Program management services to be delivered by Jacobs during planning, design and construction phases include project scoping and management, contract development, strategic advisory, design management and scheduling and financial planning.

"The Philippines is changing," said San Miguel Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang. "Our economy and our aspirations for the future are growing. The new airport hub will provide more and better livelihood opportunities for our people."

