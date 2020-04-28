Jacobs Selected to Lead the Planning and Design of a Waste Recycling and Transfer Station in King County, Washington

DALLAS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks, Solid Waste Division (SWD), through a competitive procurement process, to provide siting, architectural and engineering services for a new Recycling and Transfer Station in the northeast part of King County, Washington, including but not limited to the areas in or around the cities of Sammamish, Kirkland, Redmond, and Woodinville.

In accordance with the King County Strategic Climate Action Plan and the King County Green Building Ordinance, the planning and design of the new Northeast Recycling and Transfer Station (NERTS) facility will incorporate climate change impacts and sustainable development practices with a goal of achieving sustainability certifications such as the Living Building Challenge (LBC) or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®). The siting process also includes equity and social justice considerations that are responsive to the values and priorities of residents and stakeholders such as taking transit-oriented design into account to facilitate employee commutes and providing project communications that meets the language needs of the community.

"Siting, designing and constructing a transfer facility is an inherently complex process which must account for operational needs, site constraints and the needs and concerns of the service-area and neighboring communities," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Buildings & Infrastructure West Region Senior Vice President Ron Williams. "But that challenge is one that we're well suited to deliver on, as Jacobs and our teaming partners have developed more than 150 recycling and transfer station facilities throughout the U.S. and globally."

King County provides garbage transfer, disposal, and recycling services for approximately 1.3 million residents and 660,000 employees. The solid waste system serves a large unincorporated area and 37 of the 39 cities in King County. In 2019, the County's eight transfer stations and two drop boxes received 840,000 tons of garbage. At the transfer facilities, many small loads are combined into larger loads for transport to the County's Cedar Hills Regional Landfill. The use of transfer stations lowers collection costs and reduces overall traffic and associated air pollution, fuel consumption and road wear – all contributing to a more sustainable solution.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

