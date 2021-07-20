SMI 11’947 0.7%  SPI 15’364 0.6%  Dow 33’962 -2.1%  DAX 15’175 0.3%  Euro 1.0843 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’947 0.5%  Gold 1’817 0.2%  Bitcoin 27’283 -3.7%  Dollar 0.9198 0.2%  Öl 69.0 0.4% 
Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Secures Dallas Independent School District Bond Program Contract

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected as one of the program management firms for the Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) 2020 Bond Program, continuing its 18-year history with the district. Dallas ISD sits in the heart of a large, diverse and dynamic region with a metropolitan population of 6.5 million people in North Central Texas. Considered the largest ISD project in the history of the state, this bond program will provide improvements to more than 200 of the district's 230 campuses.

On Nov. 3, 2020, Dallas voters approved two major bond propositions, totaling $3.47 billion (including Proposition B, which provides $270 million), to fund school repairs and upgrades and to cover the cost of updating district technology.

"Our long-term relationship with the Dallas ISD is a notable example of how we deliver industry leading program management needs for our clients," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Tom Meinhart. "Dallas ISD is considered to be one of the fastest improving urban school districts in the country and by collaborating we can continue to create better environments for students to learn and grow."

To launch the program, Jacobs partnered with KAI 360 Construction Services, LLC; CARCON Industries & Construction, LLC; 3i Construction Management, LLC; The Burrell Group and Master Code, Inc. to manage the work at 21 campuses, including four new schools, five campus expansions and 12 school renovations. As the program progresses, the schools will receive mechanical/air-conditioning upgrades, new roofs and security systems, exterior building enhancements and additional site improvements.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-secures-dallas-independent-school-district-bond-program-contract-301337115.html

SOURCE Jacobs

