Jacobs Ranked on Fortune's 2020 World's Most Admired Companies List and Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2020

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the twelfth consecutive year, Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been ranked on Fortune's 2020 World's Most Admired Companies list in its sector, securing the No. 1 spot this year for the second year in a row. The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, is given to top executives, directors and financial analysts for identifying companies with the strongest reputations within and across industries.

Additionally, Jacobs ranked on Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2020 list for the first time, and for the second year in a row, Jacobs has received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

"At Jacobs, one of our core values is 'We Live Inclusion,' where we believe in creating an environment where people can bring their best, whole selves to work – where they can thrive," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "These accolades are a tremendous tribute to our employees – recognizing their leadership and focus in driving excellence in every aspect of our business, while bringing innovative solutions to our clients."

Fortune's 2020 World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services and global competitiveness. Jacobs secured its ranking through their collective performance in each key attribute of reputation within the industry.

"Jacobs is committed to high performance and leveraging our core value of inclusion to attract, inspire and develop talent," said Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President Shelie Gustafson. "Our values underpin our Culture of Caring and encourage those at Jacobs to use our differences for innovative solutions, while creating a workplace that values safety, positive mental health, and inclusion and belonging of all employees."

The Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2020 were chosen based on an independent survey from a representative sample of 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer.

The 2020 Corporate Equality Index rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship. Jacobs joins the ranks of major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year, helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

