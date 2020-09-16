Jacobs Completes Successful Test Campaign of KeyRadar in AgilePod

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) achieved an important milestone in the completion of a rigorous flight campaign with the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for certification of Jacobs' newest version of its proprietary KeyRadar® product in an aerial system pod called AgilePod®. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center certified the airworthiness of the pod for flight testing on commercially operated aircraft under FAA airworthiness criteria, a first for this pod.

This flight activity culminates a technical maturation phase for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, a program to integrate KeyRadar into an aerial system pod and demonstrate its unique intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and target detection/recognition capabilities from manned and unmanned aircraft, with a self-contained, unpressurized rapid-on/rapid-off capability.

"The integration of KeyRadar into an aerial system pod brings unique capabilities for ISR and time-critical detection/recognition applications," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President Steve Arnette. "The completion of this flight campaign and certification represents a successful collaboration between our newly integrated team since acquiring KeyW and our partnership with the Air Force in delivering advanced technical solutions to the intelligence mission."

KeyRadar is a multi-mission, multi-mode system built on a software-defined radio/radar architecture. The radar system combines multiple bands with sophisticated processing and detection/recognition software to find concealed targets in the most challenging operational environments. Jacobs' modular open system architecture enables users to rapidly field new capabilities to operational systems, significantly lowering total life cycle costs. The program also demonstrated the utility of Jacobs' KeyPAD™ software which is applied in KeyRadar for automated human-made object detection to improve system performance, reduce operator workload and autonomously generate high-value tactical intelligence.

The radar was packaged in the pod system – a modular, open architecture aircraft external store – to meet Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) standards. The radar and pod were operated in an unpressurized environment, varying between extreme warm and extreme cold temperatures, to include moisture saturating weather, and were evaluated against engineering, performance and environmental specifications.

