11.12.2019 01:34:00

Jacobs Begins Trading Today as J; Celebrates 30th Anniversary on the NYSE

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jacobs (NYSE: J) began trading on the NYSE under the updated ticker symbol "J," culminating its transition from engineering and construction to a global technology-forward solutions company, and will celebrate its 30th anniversary on the New York Stock Exchange this Sunday, Dec. 15.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:
Kerrie Sparks
214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-begins-trading-today-as-j-celebrates-30th-anniversary-on-the-nyse-300972817.html

SOURCE Jacobs

