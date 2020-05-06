Jacobs Awarded Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center

DALLAS, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded an extension to the Johnson Space Center Engineering, Technology and Science (JETS) contract at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Jacobs will continue providing critical support to JSC's Engineering Directorate and Exploration, Integration, and Science Directorate to provide integrated engineering design, testing, verification supporting NASA's Artemis program to land the first woman and next man on the moon, preparing us for human missions to Mars.

The contract extension represents a two-year option covering the period of performance from May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2022. The maximum value of the contract extension is $478,400,000, which increases the NTE contract value to $1,934,700,000.

"As NASA's largest services provider, Jacobs welcomes the opportunity to continue our nearly 20-year relationship with the Johnson Space Center," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President Steve Arnette. "This contract extension allows us to continue to support NASA's Artemis moon mission, providing critical integrated engineering and science support ensuring mission success in reaching the moon by 2024. Additionally, Jacobs will continue to be a trusted partner to NASA providing advanced solutions, R&D, scientific and technical solutions that enhance our collective goal of creating a more connected, sustainable world."

Under this contract extension, Jacobs will support the Orion Crew Capsule, the new Gateway orbital outpost, a new generation spacesuit and will also continue to provide important support to the International Space Station, supporting commercial cargo missions, on-orbit operations, and commercial crew program efforts. Science programs include astromaterials curation, basic research in planetary science, Earth science, orbital debris mitigation, and the integration of science into exploration missions.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-awarded-contract-extension-at-nasa-johnson-space-center-301053651.html

SOURCE Jacobs