Jacobio Announces First Two Patients Dosed in SHP2 Combination Study, Triggering US$20 Million Milestone Payment

BEIJING and SHANGHAI and BOSTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharmaceuticals (1167.HK) has announced that the first two patients have been dosed in the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312 in combination with PD-1 antibody Pembrolizumab and MEK inhibitor Binimetinib respectively, thereby triggering the US$20 million milestone payment from AbbVie.

The US$20 million payment is the first milestone payment following the initial upfront fee of US$45 million at the outset of the Jacobio and AbbVie's collaboration. "Jacobio's SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3068 is the second SHP2 inhibitor drug candidate to receive investigational new drug (IND) approval from the U.S. FDA to enter clinical development. Since embarking on our collaboration with AbbVie, we have been working with AbbVie to accelerate the global development of SHP2 inhibitors, including JAB-3068 and JAB-3312. This clinical milestone provides financial support and injects confidence into our follow-up research and development," stated Dr. Yinxiang Wang, Chairman and CEO of Jacobio.

Jacobio entered into a licensing agreement with AbbVie in May 2020 to develop and commercialize SHP2 inhibitors, including JAB-3068 and JAB-3312, on a worldwide basis. SHP2 inhibitors (JAB-3068 and JAB-3312) are Jacobio's innovative, in-house, small molecule anti-cancer drug candidates, which are being investigated in clinical trials as either monotherapy or in combination therapy at more than 30 sites globally.

About Jacobio

Jacobio is committed to providing more products and solutions to people's health. Our mission is to provide compelling innovations for creating a pipeline of life-changing medicines. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. The company's R&D centers are in Beijing, Shanghai and Massachusetts, with a platform and expertise in developing allosteric inhibitors against protein tyrosine phosphatase, KRAS and transcriptional factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal and social conditions in China.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

Media Contact

+86 010 56315466

media@jacobiopharma.com

SOURCE Jacobio