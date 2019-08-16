16.08.2019 19:51:00

Jacksonville Firm Owenby Law, P.A. Included in Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Consecutive Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Owenby Law, P.A. would like to announce that for the third year in a row, the firm has been included in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranking #1996 this year, the team also ranked #11 among all Jacksonville businesses.

The law firm – which primarily handles family law, estate planning, and divorce cases – has seen astronomical growth between 2017 and 2019, increasing revenue and personnel by up to 201% each year. In order to make the Inc. Magazine 5000 list, a company must consistently demonstrate high levels of revenue increase over the course of 3 previous years, and show a revenue of no less than $2 million by 2019. The company must also be based in the United States, remain under private ownership, and show 3 calendar years' worth of sales.

After reviewing thousands of potential candidates across the country, including some of the best-known startup companies, the Inc. Magazine team chose to include Owenby Law, P.A. in this well-circulated list. In the two previous years, the firm had placed #2184 and #2403 on the list, making this most recent ranking their highest one to date.  

At this time, the firm would like to express sincere gratitude to their clients for their continued support and patronage. It is their hope that as the firm continues to grow, they will be able to help even more Jacksonville residents overcome complex legal challenges.

For more information or for related press inquiries, contact Owenby Law, P.A.today.

 

