Jacksonville Company Awarded $50,000 and Moves on to Second Phase of Rust Busters Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraTech International, Inc. is one of five companies chosen as finalists in the Rust Busters Challenge promoted by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. UltraTech's high-performing, hydrophobic coating, Gentoo was submitted as the solution to the ongoing challenge of rust and corrosion in water infrastructure.

UltraTech was awarded $50,000 to help support efforts for phase 2 of the challenge in which three companies will share the final prize of $100,000. Each finalist will submit test coupons coated/treated with their respective solutions. The winners will be announced next year following long-term testing.

The Challenge sponsors are vitally interested in completely new approaches that are outside of conventional thought processes for corrosion control that can be applied to existing structures in situ. There is also interest in advancing existing technologies that can significantly improve service life, reduce costs (through innovative application methods or use of new materials), or improve performance range (through additional features such as health monitoring or self-healing).

"Gentoo is a game-changing coating in the corrosion world. The combination of repellency and barrier properties, with very thin coating thickness, will enhance current corrosion coatings and protect assets in the most challenging of environments," said Matt Clancy, UltraTech's Business Development Manager for Advanced Technologies.

UltraTech International, Inc. was formed in 1993 with one goal in mind: to save the world from toxic waste by creating the finest offering of spill containment and spill response products. Since then, its vision has expanded into additional product categories and technologies and the company now features a product line that consists of over 350 unique products designed to keep the world safe and clean.

Focusing intensely on meeting customer needs, UltraTech's ongoing goal is to invent, innovate or develop a better solution. The company has introduced an average of 20 new products per year and their design and development team is credited with over 60 patents. They are industry leaders in spill containment, stormwater management, facility protection, construction compliance and oil spill response and are responsible for bringing many advanced technologies to market.

