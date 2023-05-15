Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'578 0.1%  SPI 15'269 0.1%  Dow 33'349 0.1%  DAX 15'917 0.0%  Euro 0.9744 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.0%  Gold 2'021 0.5%  Bitcoin 24'527 1.4%  Dollar 0.8958 0.0%  Öl 75.6 1.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Kryptowährung kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es, Tipps und Tricks
Inflationsabsicherung: Diese Schweizer Münzen könnten sich als Investment lohnen
Dogecoin kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Dogecoin-Handel
Experiment mit KI-Chatbot: ChatGPT erstellt Aktienkorb für einen imaginären Fonds - und schlägt mit diesem beliebte Fonds
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Newron Pharmaceuticals2791431Lindt1057076BMW324410Barry Callebaut900296Autoneum12748036Roche1203204Deutsche Telekom1026592Addex Therapeutics2985075Swiss Prime Site803838Tencent Holdings24014323Leclanche11030311easyJet14862522UBS24476758RealUnit Schweiz112991110
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

16.05.2023 00:42:00

JACKSON LEWIS EXPANDS ORANGE COUNTY OFFICE WITH ADDITION OF THREE PRINCIPALS

IRVINE, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased to announce three new principals have joined its Orange County office. Christian J. Keeney, Patricia A. Matias and Alis M. Moon join the firm from Ogletree Deakins.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackson Lewis P.C.)

"Christian, Patty, and Alis bring an impressive range of experience related to class action allegations and PAGA claims," said Firm Chair Kevin G. Lauri. "Their significant litigation capabilities in defending clients in wage and hour, discrimination and harassment cases, will be of considerable value to our clients with operations in California. We are excited this esteemed group has decided to join the firm."

Christian defends employers in all employment law matters, including class and representative actions, discrimination and harassment, wrongful termination, and government agency investigations and charges. He also advises clients on developing proactive compliance solutions and litigation avoidance strategies. Christian earned his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Kentucky.

Patty represents employers in all areas of employment law, including wage and hour, class and representative actions, discrimination and harassment, retaliation, government agency investigations, disability, leaves of absence and employment policies. She also works with clients to improve compliance and provide preventive advice. Patty earned her J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and her B.A. from the University of California, Irvine.

Alis' diverse practice is focused on the defense of companies in complex employment litigation throughout California, including wage and hour class actions and representative actions filed under the Private Attorneys General Act. She also defends employers in other types of employment litigation, including cases alleging discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and failure to accommodate disabilities. In addition to her litigation practice, Alis works closely with clients to provide proactive compliance and litigation avoidance strategies. She earned her J.D. from Chapman University and her B.A. from California State University, Fullerton.

"Christian, Patty, and Alis are exceptional attorneys and we are fortunate to have them join us," said Office Managing Principal Alison L. Lynch. "All the new principals have impressive track records of litigating and resolving disputes, which enhances our ability to provide clients with consistent, high-caliber representation on their most complex matters."

The Orange County office can be reached at (949) 885-1360.

About Jackson Lewis
Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING
Jackson Lewis P.C. offices that are responsible for the content of this advertisement include New York, NY; Hartford, CT; New Orleans, LA; and Orlando, FL. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

For more information, please contact:
Lara Hamm, Chief Communications Officer
T: (267) 319-7803 / E: Lara.Hamm@jacksonlewis.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-lewis-expands-orange-county-office-with-addition-of-three-principals-301825248.html

SOURCE Jackson Lewis P.C.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Sell in May…
15.05.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 15.05.2023
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
12.05.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
11.05.23 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
11.05.23 «Sell in May and Go Away» – oder besser doch nicht?
09.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch
04.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Keine erlösenden Worte von Jerome Powell
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12'025.23 19.95 OESSMU
Short 12'277.84 13.86 SSMDQU
Short 12'741.79 8.90 20SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'578.25 15.05.2023 17:30:35
Long 11'077.04 18.66 YRSSMU
Long 10'824.21 13.30 XQSSMU
Long 10'378.42 8.83 VYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry Aktie News: Dufry zieht am Montagmittag an
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis zeigt sich am Montagvormittag freundlich
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Vormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Zurich Insurance Aktie News: Zurich Insurance am Montagvormittag gefragt
BAT-Aktie in Grün: Neuer Chef beim Tabakkonzern British American Tobacco
Transocean Aktie News: Transocean am Montagvormittag mit Aufschlag
BYD Aktie News: BYD wird am Montagvormittag ausgebremst
Apple Aktie News: Apple gibt am Nachmittag ab
VAT Aktie News: VAT am Montagvormittag auf grünem Terrain
Talenthouse-Aktie springt an: Kapitalrestrukturierung geplant und Ergebnispublikation verschoben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit