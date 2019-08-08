08.08.2019 15:45:00

Jack's Place For Autism To Benefit From Roger's Roost 6th Annual Golf Outing On August 12

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfers are needed! Working to raise close to $10,000 this month for autism awareness and education, Roger's Roost Restaurant and Bar is partnering with Jack's Place for Autism for the sixth year in a row on Monday, August 12 at Maple Lane Golf Course in Sterling Heights.

Jimmie Price, Detroit Tiger's color commentator and catcher for the World Championship 1968 Detroit Tigers started Jack's Place for Autism in 2002 with his wife Lisa after multiple visits to several doctors who were unable to make an accurate diagnosis on their son, Jack. He was finally diagnosed as autistic. With little knowledge of their own, Jim and Lisa realized the need for an educational and awareness resource for families, teachers, first responders and others.

"Gary (Kotlarz) and the Roger's Roost team have been incredible over the years, and the support they've given Jack's Place demonstrates their compassion, generosity and place in our community," said Jim Price. "Me, Lisa and the rest of the team are very thankful for the years of support they've provided Jack's Place; each event gets better and better."

Price added that he's enjoyed making friends over the years, seeing familiar faces and that he hopes others will fill the remaining spots available for this year's event.

"Over the past five years we've been able to raise close to $50,000 for Jack's place. I'm hoping that this year's event will put us well over that," said Gary Kotlarz, owner of Roger's Roost and long-time friend of Jim Price. "My team has done a great job every year and I expect this year's event to be better than ever! After golf, everyone will gather here at Roger's Roost for dinner, drinks, prizes and a great time."

This year's golf outing will be held once again at Maple Lane Golf Course. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The price is $85 per person and that includes lunch, cold refreshments on the course as well as lunch and dinner. To join the fun in supporting Jack's Place contact Roger's Roost to register at 586-979-7550.

About Jack's Place

JACK'S PLACE for Autism Foundation is a 501(c)3 that provides families services for persons at any age with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) through a comprehensive menu of supportive, educational and referral services. Visit www.jacksplaceforautism.org

About Roger's Roost

In 2018, Roger's Roost celebrated 50-years as one of the eastside's most popular neighborhood establishments for food and entertainment, including catering and banquet facilities and live bands on Friday and Saturday nights. To learn more about Roger's Roost visit www.rogersroost1.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacks-place-for-autism-to-benefit-from-rogers-roost-6th-annual-golf-outing-on-august-12-300898685.html

SOURCE Roger's Roost

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:39
DAX-Future: Trading am Support
10:49
Vontobel: Silber auf Aufholjagd: Konsolidiert die Gold-Silber-Ratio?
09:08
SMI mit Stabilisierungsversuch
08:53
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Gesundheitssektor & Beyond Meat
07.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger, Marathon Oil, ConocoPhillips
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.08.19
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:25
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin könnte laut Experte noch diese Woche über 15'000 Dollar steigen
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Zurich-Aktie mit starkem Kursplus: Zurich wird nach gutem Halbjahr optimistischer
Novartis-Aktie verliert: FDA-Vorwurf der Datenmanipulation für Zolgensma - Novartis weist Kritik zurück
Grund zur Besorgnis? Bitcoin-Wal bewegt Bitcoins in Milliardenwert
Lyft übertrifft Erwartungen - Aktie hebt ab
SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
NEL-Aktie mit beachtlicher Performance: Wie geht es weiter?
Adecco-Aktie im Plus: Bei Adecco hält der Umsatzschwund an - Profitabilität besser als erwartet
Disney-Aktie verliert: Disney erleidet Gewinneinbruch trotz 'Avengers'-Erfolg

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Der DAX präsentiert sich höher. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Donnerstag Zuwächse. In Asien zeigten sich die Märkte am Donnerstag mit positiven Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB