Jack's Place For Autism To Benefit From Roger's Roost 6th Annual Golf Outing On August 12

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfers are needed! Working to raise close to $10,000 this month for autism awareness and education, Roger's Roost Restaurant and Bar is partnering with Jack's Place for Autism for the sixth year in a row on Monday, August 12 at Maple Lane Golf Course in Sterling Heights.

Jimmie Price, Detroit Tiger's color commentator and catcher for the World Championship 1968 Detroit Tigers started Jack's Place for Autism in 2002 with his wife Lisa after multiple visits to several doctors who were unable to make an accurate diagnosis on their son, Jack. He was finally diagnosed as autistic. With little knowledge of their own, Jim and Lisa realized the need for an educational and awareness resource for families, teachers, first responders and others.

"Gary (Kotlarz) and the Roger's Roost team have been incredible over the years, and the support they've given Jack's Place demonstrates their compassion, generosity and place in our community," said Jim Price. "Me, Lisa and the rest of the team are very thankful for the years of support they've provided Jack's Place; each event gets better and better."

Price added that he's enjoyed making friends over the years, seeing familiar faces and that he hopes others will fill the remaining spots available for this year's event.

"Over the past five years we've been able to raise close to $50,000 for Jack's place. I'm hoping that this year's event will put us well over that," said Gary Kotlarz, owner of Roger's Roost and long-time friend of Jim Price. "My team has done a great job every year and I expect this year's event to be better than ever! After golf, everyone will gather here at Roger's Roost for dinner, drinks, prizes and a great time."

This year's golf outing will be held once again at Maple Lane Golf Course. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The price is $85 per person and that includes lunch, cold refreshments on the course as well as lunch and dinner. To join the fun in supporting Jack's Place contact Roger's Roost to register at 586-979-7550.

About Jack's Place

JACK'S PLACE for Autism Foundation is a 501(c)3 that provides families services for persons at any age with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) through a comprehensive menu of supportive, educational and referral services. Visit www.jacksplaceforautism.org

About Roger's Roost

In 2018, Roger's Roost celebrated 50-years as one of the eastside's most popular neighborhood establishments for food and entertainment, including catering and banquet facilities and live bands on Friday and Saturday nights. To learn more about Roger's Roost visit www.rogersroost1.com.

