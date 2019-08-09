09.08.2019 23:44:00

Jack's Opens Restaurant in Brownsville, Tenn.

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack's Family Restaurants is proud to spread its southern roots and food across Tennessee! On Monday, Aug. 12 at 5 a.m.Jack's will open the doors of its newest location in Brownsville, located at 510 East Main Street Brownsville, Tenn. 38012.

(PRNewsfoto/Jack’s Family Restaurants)

The restaurant will welcome its new neighbors by celebrating "Five Days of Jack's" which features a different giveaway each day for customers making a purchase. The first 50 customers in line at 5 a.m. will receive free breakfast for a month. A grand opening celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. The celebration will include giveaways of Jack's prizes and $500 in gift cards. The following four days will feature coupon giveaways while supplies last:

  • 8/13/19 - Free Single Gravy Biscuit Coupon
  • 8/14/19 - Free Single Scoop of Ice Cream Coupon
  • 8/15/19 - Free Sausage Biscuit Coupon
  • 8/16/19 - Free Cheeseburger Coupon

The week before the new store opens, guests can enter to win free Jack's for a year through a Facebook contest. Guests can enter the contest online through the Jack's Facebook page.

Jack's Vice President of Marketing, Jake Taylor, says the company looks forward to each new grand opening. "Every time we open a store, we are excited for the chance to meet our new neighbors and become a part of a new Southern community."

"Our mission at Jack's is to serve quality handmade food and Southern hospitality, every day. That's something that should fit right into Brownsville," Taylor added.

Jack's strives to give back to the communities it's a member of. For organizations seeking fundraising or sponsorship opportunities, visit eatatjacks.com/donations for more information.

ABOUT JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANTS:
The first Jack's opened in Homewood, AL in 1960. Since 1960, that location has grown into 169 restaurants in four states serving quality handmade food with genuine Southern hospitality, from the Jack's family to yours, every day. To learn more about Jack's, visit eatatjacks.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacks-opens-restaurant-in-brownsville-tenn-300899641.html

SOURCE Jack's Family Restaurants

