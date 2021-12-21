SMI 12’590 -1.0%  SPI 16’049 -0.8%  Dow 34’932 -1.2%  DAX 15’240 -1.9%  Euro 1.0394 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’107 -1.3%  Gold 1’791 -0.4%  Bitcoin 43’243 0.1%  Dollar 0.9213 -0.3%  Öl 72.2 -1.0% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
21.12.2021 01:01:00

Jackass Movie Lawsuit Can Move Forward, Court Rules

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne George Ross O'Brien Annaguey & Ellis LLP:A Los Angeles Superior Court issued a tentative ruling on December 17, 2021 that a lawsuit by Jackass creator Bam Margera may proceed, finding his claims have a "probability of success" against defendants Paramount, MTV, Johnny Knoxville, Jeffrey Tremaine and others.

Judge Robert S. Draper ruled in favor of Margera on the majority of his claims and gutted an Anti-SLAPP attempt by the defendants to throw out the lawsuit.  The release of the movie set for Feb. 4, 2022, remains in jeopardy as a result of the Court's ruling, according to Margera's counsel.

The Court chastised Defendants for claiming that Margera (due to his recovery) lacked the competency to bring the suit and offer evidence on his own behalf.  "Defendants claim . . .  the Court [should] strike Margera's affidavit . . . is baseless to the point of being frivolous," the Court wrote in its order. 

Although the order did eliminate two wrongly pleaded causes of action for an injunction, the Court did not eliminate Margera's ability to seek to bar a release of the movie.  The Court specifically stated that Margera could seek a temporary restraining order, according to his attorneys.

"This is a complete victory for Bam that demonstrates our claims are sound," said attorney Dennis S. Ellis of the law firm of Browne George Ross O'Brien Annaguey & Ellis LLP.  "The Court eliminated what it believed were two wrongly pleaded causes of action, but it in no way eliminated Margera's right to seek to block the use of his intellectual property through an injunction against the movie." 

Margera's lawsuit will now proceed, including with claims that Margera's intellectual property was stolen by the Defendants and they should be held liable for unfair competition.  A date will be set early next year for the next stage of the lawsuit.  Margera seeks millions of dollars in compensation and damages related to his contributions to the Jackass movie franchise he created when he was a teen skateboarding star.

Margera and his company are represented by attorneys Eric M. George, Dennis S. Ellis, Katherine F. Murray and Serli Polatoglu of the law firm of Browne George Ross O'Brien Annaguey & Ellis and longtime personal attorneys Alison Triessl and Todd D. Thibodo.

Margera's lawsuit alleges he was illegally fired from the upcoming "Jackass Forever" movie by Hollywood studios and producers so they could steal the popular and lucrative movie franchise and not compensate him.

Link to lawsuit: https://singersf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021-08-09-Redacted-Complaint-1.pdf

Link to lawsuit background: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackass-movie-franchise-creator-bam-margera-sues-paramount-mtv-johnny-knoxville-others-for-discrimination-breach-of-contract-and-fraud-according-to-lawsuit-301351380.html

Contacts:
Dennis Ellis
dellis@bgrfirm.com
Office: (424) 202-5549
Or Sam Singer
singer@singersf.com
Cell: 415.336.4949

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackass-movie-lawsuit-can-move-forward-court-rules-301448622.html

SOURCE Browne George Ross O'Brien Annaguey & Ellis LLP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ed Gordon: Omikron – Auswirkungen auf den Markt| BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich die globale ETPs & ETFs Landschaft im November 2021 bei Blackrock entwickelt? Heute zu Gast ist Ed Gordon, Leiter von iShares & Wealth bei BlackRock Schweiz. Hat die Pandemie, besonders mit Omikron einen Einfluss auf die Zuflüsse bei den ETFs? Welche Themen besonders bei den Anlegern im Fokus stehen, erläutert Ed Gordon im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Weiter gibt er einen Einblick welchen Stellenwert die Nachhaltigkeit bei der Portfolio Konstruktion hat und womit im neuen Jahr 2022 zu rechnen ist.

 

Ed Gordon – iShares by BlackRock: Omikron – Auswirkungen auf den Markt | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

20.12.21 Moderna expandiert
20.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
20.12.21 Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Unternehmen: interessante Anlagemöglichkeiten mit BRCs
20.12.21 Marktüberblick: Daimler-Aktie sackt ab
20.12.21 Showdown vor Heiligabend
20.12.21 SMI - Jahresendrally wird unwahrscheinlicher
16.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
16.12.21 Ed Gordon – iShares by BlackRock: Omikron – Auswirkungen auf den Markt | BX Swiss TV
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie verliert zum Handelsschluss: Novartis-Mittel Ligelizumab bei Nesselsucht nicht überlegen - Vereinbarung mit BeiGene über Lungenkrebsmedikament
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Weihnachtswoche: SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit deutlichen Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tief im Minus
CS-Aktie gibt letztendlich nach: Spitzenmanager Eric Varvel verlässt Credit Suisse nach 30 Jahren
Novavax-Aktie bricht ein: EU-Arzneimittelbehörde macht Weg frei für Novavax-Impfstoff
Anleger aufgepasst: Ray Dalio sieht die nächste ökonomische Katastrophe kommen
Moderna-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Moderna-Booster schützt wohl vor Omikron-Variante
UBS-Aktie verliert schlussendlich: UBS spricht offenbar mit chinesischem Versicherer über Asset Management-JV
Darum legt der Euro zu - zum Franken wieder unter 1,04 - Lira auf Talfahrt
Rückgang genutzt: MicroStrategy greift wieder bei Bitcoin zu
Diese Börsengänge könnten 2022 Aufsehen erregen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit